My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

The 3 Ways Leadership Is the Opposite of What Most People Think

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Former Journalist, Current PR Guy (wielding an MBA)
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most people have misconceptions about leadership.

We tend to think that leaders are powerful, command-and-control type individuals who direct their own destiny and the destinies of every individual within their organization.

That's sort of true, but not completely true. Anyone who has actually served in a leading capacity knows that it's packed with responsibilities, limits and, ultimately, paradoxes. Here are three paradoxes of leadership that most people don't realize.

1. Letting go.

Great leaders are not successful by what they hold onto and control but rather by what they let go.

Every leader started as an expert in some area, whether it was sales, accounting, finance, R&D, personnel, training, legal or marketing. Leaders don't stay in that functional discipline. 

While they obviously must play to their strengths, their professional advancement requires them to let go of past successes derived from what they knew and were comfortable with. They expand into other, unknown areas where they don't have a track record of success. 

This counter-intuitive aspect of leadership is often the most difficult hurdle for-would-be CEOs. It requires coming to grips with a loosening of their grip.

Related: The 7 Attributes of People Who Get Things Done

2. Succeeding only when others succeed.

However, leaders who successfully break from their functional comfort zones soon realize that they can't be experts at everything. Ultimately, they need to be generalists. The demands of the job are simply too great to master everything.

As a result, they need to delegate the majority of their authority and power to trusted advisors who will act on their behalf.

The success of the leader is thereby defined by the decisions and actions of others. There is no problem when everything is going well organizationally, but this paradox creates tension when one or more areas of the organization under-performs.

The leader is tempted to wrest control from their designated agents and to "fix" the problems themselves but that solution is unsustainable and unworkable. Beyond the tension this particular paradox creates when things go wrong, the leader must also allow this paradox to create trust within their team.

Related: Respect, Power, Family Pride: How Do You Define Success?

3. Not providing answers.

Despite that trust, the top executive or person in charge has the final say on every issue facing the organization.

In theory, the business owner or CEO is expected to give the ultimate answers to the toughest questions. In reality, the best leaders don't always provide immediate answers. Instead, they ask probing questions.

The best leaders don't pretend to know everything and have all the answers. They concede it's impossible.

The only way the man or woman at the top can answer the toughest challenges facing the organization is by asking the toughest questions to their direct reports and entire enterprise, if necessary.

Instead of laying out edicts and answers, this paradox forces the leader to listen for insights beyond their own that might shape their ultimate decision.

While we all know that being a leader is rewarding, it's equally challenging as well, which is part of the reward and another leadership paradox in and of itself.

Related: How to Grow Your Business by Letting Go

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

This CEO Breaks Down Why Working for Yourself Is Just as Great as You'd Hope

Leadership

11 Bad Personality Traits Costing You Business

Leadership

This Leader Says That 4 Words Changed His Life