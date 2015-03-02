Reality Check: I Left My Dream Job To Be More Practical

It was difficult to leave a good-paying job for an industry that my classmates and I were told on day one was “not the one to be in if you wanted to make money”, but at the same time it was exhilarating to follow my dreams. With a few exceptions, the common (and arguably best) career path out of school leads to remote communities where you practice all aspects of your craft at small radio and television stations. I travelled to far flung, remote locations that were anything but urban to land the jobs I wanted. These were difficult moves both personally and financially, but also were amazing and transformative experiences.

I didn't get into brodcast journalism right away. I dabbled in radio during university, but I wasn't sure that I wanted to make a career out of the competitive and generally low-waged profession. Instead, my English degree, student debt and I went the way of administrative work which gave me the financial and career stability that I wanted. However, I could never shake the idea of being the voice that people would turn to for entertainment and information. Five years after graduating university, I returned to school for a broadcasting diploma.

My plan was to make my way closer to my home city each year and end up on a major market station in the city. I thought my job in a little town nearby would be the last stop before that end point, but it was here that my career stalled. The broadcasting industry is plagued by layoffs and cutbacks, and is getting increasingly harder to move forward, particularly in a timely manner. While I commuted 45 minutes along mountainous roads at four in the morning to report the news, the opportunities for raises and promotions faded away. Two years of doing everything I could to move up in the company were proving fruitless.

The question then became do I change trajectory within the industry- move away or try my luck at a different broadcasting company? But there were so many other factors to consider; I was now married, and my husband would have to quit his job and start over again, and my salary would barely be enough to support the two of us. I was also burnt out. The inter-station politics, the long hours, the huge workload had all worn me down. It was a very difficult decision to leave my dream career. It took me months to accept that I needed to do it, and a few more months before I finally applied for a job outside the industry. Even in the final interview for my new job, which I was excited about, I had to resist the temptation to run for the door!