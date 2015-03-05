Free 'Pablo' Tool Generates Engaging Social Graphics in Under 30 Seconds

March 5, 2015 2 min read

If content containing imagery is 94 percent more likely to attract viewership and 40 times more likely to be shared via social media, what’s a graphically-challenged marketer to do?

Thankfully, a new tool care of social-media analytics company Buffer can help. Dubbed Pablo -- as in Picasso -- the super-simplistic web application lets users choose from stock images or upload their own photos, which they can then overlay with icons, (like a company logo,) or text.

Images are created in under 30 seconds and are ideal for entrepreneurs looking to stand out in a cluttered social world, the company said. Here's what a finished product looks like:

Related: Vince Vaughn Is Now Appearing in Free, Cheesy Stock Images You Can Download

The graphics can be used for countless kinds of shares, Buffer’s co-founder and COO, Leo Widrich, told Entrepreneur, including surprising stats and facts, product shots, inspirational quotes, event announcements and even recipes and lists.

Just as Instagram helped democratize photography, “We hope that Pablo can fill that gap similarly and allow anyone to create beautiful images for their social media posts or their blogposts,” Widrich said.

Though competitors in the space may abound, including Canva, Over, PicMonkey, Spruce and more, Pablo is distinguished by its speed, according to Widrich. Other features, including a contrast filter, a black and white option, font choices and automatic sizing, aim to take out any guesswork.

The free product, which launched to the public today, has already generated significant buzz as the fifth most-hunted product of all time on ProductHunt, a platform that lets users share new mobile apps, websites and other tech products.

Related: Oh Snap! Getty Images Makes Photos Free for Noncommerical Use