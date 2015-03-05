My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Graphics

Free 'Pablo' Tool Generates Engaging Social Graphics in Under 30 Seconds

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

If content containing imagery is 94 percent more likely to attract viewership and 40 times more likely to be shared via social media, what’s a graphically-challenged marketer to do?

Thankfully, a new tool care of social-media analytics company Buffer can help. Dubbed Pablo -- as in Picasso -- the super-simplistic web application lets users choose from stock images or upload their own photos, which they can then overlay with icons, (like a company logo,) or text.

Images are created in under 30 seconds and are ideal for entrepreneurs looking to stand out in a cluttered social world, the company said. Here's what a finished product looks like:

Related: Vince Vaughn Is Now Appearing in Free, Cheesy Stock Images You Can Download

The graphics can be used for countless kinds of shares, Buffer’s co-founder and COO, Leo Widrich, told Entrepreneur, including surprising stats and facts, product shots, inspirational quotes, event announcements and even recipes and lists.

Just as Instagram helped democratize photography, “We hope that Pablo can fill that gap similarly and allow anyone to create beautiful images for their social media posts or their blogposts,” Widrich said.

Though competitors in the space may abound, including Canva, Over, PicMonkey, Spruce and more, Pablo is distinguished by its speed, according to Widrich. Other features, including a contrast filter, a black and white option, font choices and automatic sizing, aim to take out any guesswork.

The free product, which launched to the public today, has already generated significant buzz as the fifth most-hunted product of all time on ProductHunt, a platform that lets users share new mobile apps, websites and other tech products. 

Related: Oh Snap! Getty Images Makes Photos Free for Noncommerical Use

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Graphics

Get Graphic! 8 Affordable Web Tools to Infuse Visuals Into Your Marketing.

Entrepreneur Network

Hire a Branding Consultant With a Similar Aesthetic to Your Own

Franchise Players

Graphics From SpeedPro Imaging Have Helped Revamp Cleveland