In Pictures: 10th Cartier International Dubai Polo Challenge

In Pictures: 10th Cartier International Dubai Polo Challenge
Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Cartier
HRH Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, Ali Al Bawardi, H.H. Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with Regional Managing Director of Cartier Middle East, India and Africa Laurent Gaborit.
The 10th edition of the Cartier International Dubai Polo Challenge was staged at the Desert Palm Hotel on February 21, 2015. The event took place under the patronage of HRH Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, the wife of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The Cartier Villa premiered the new Cle de Cartier watch creations at the event, with the collection being presented in the UAE for the first time following its global launch at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) in January. it will be available in boutiques worldwide starting April 2015.

A general view on the final day of the Cartier International Dubai Polo Challenge 10th edition at Desert Palm Hotel on February 21, 2015 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Cartier)

UAE play Desert Palm on the final day of the Cartier International Dubai Polo Challenge 10th edition at Desert Palm Hotel on February 21, 2015 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Cartier)

A model in the Cartier Villa on the final day of the Cartier International Dubai Polo Challenge 10th edition at Desert Palm Hotel on February 21, 2015 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Cartier)

HRH Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein and Ali Al Bawardi watch the action on the final day of the Cartier International Dubai Polo Challenge 10th edition at Desert Palm Hotel on February 21, 2015 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Cartier)

HRH Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, Ali Al Bawardi and Regional Managing Director of Cartier Middle East, India and Africa Laurent Gaborit make a presentation to the teams on the final day of the Cartier International Dubai Polo Challenge 10th edition at Desert Palm Hotel on February 21, 2015 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Cartier)

