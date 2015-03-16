5 Reasons I'm Not Sold on the Apple Watch

March 16, 2015 5 min read

I’m a huge Apple fan. I have an iPhone 6 and always update to the newest model when they are released. My company uses Apple products -- I’m typing this right now on an iMac and there is a MacBook Pro and iPad in a bag under my desk. I used my iPod at the gym earlier like I do every morning.

On March 9, at Apple’s Spring Forward event, the Apple Watch was officially introduced. We learned that preorders will start on April 10 and the pricing is all over the map, starting at $349 for a Sport model all the way to $17,000 for an 18K rose or yellow gold model.

Despite being a huge supporter of the brand, I am not sold on the Apple Watch just yet -- here are five reasons why.

1. It doesn’t increase productivity.

Smartphones and tablets such as the iPhone and iPad make our lives easier. The ability to browse the web and access your email on the go makes you much more productive. With all of the available apps you can literally have a mobile office in the palm of your hand.

What will the Apple Watch do to help you become more productive? You can do everything you can on your iPhone or iPad -- just on a tiny screen. Are you really going to browse the web or attempt to access your email on your watch when you have a smartphone in your pocket? I highly doubt it.

2. It’s just an extra distraction.

I don’t need any additional tech distractions in my life. When I am working I have emails coming to my Outlook on my computer as well as my phone. My office line is constantly lit up and my cell phone vibrates nonstop with calls, texts and notifications.

Do I really need these distractions to be magnified with the addition of the Apple Watch? Frankly, I want less of them -- not more.

3. It’s just one more thing to carry around.

Nothing will change if I buy the Apple Watch. I will still do my work on my iMac and MacBook. I will still use my iPhone and iPad for mobile browsing and email on the go. I will still use my iPod at the gym for my source of music. If I want to take a picture I will use my iPhone.

What is the benefit of the Apple Watch? Well, it’s a watch so I can buy it to check the time, right? If I really want to check the time I can look at my iPhone, iPad, iMac or MacBook. Oh wait, I could also look at my current watch as well.

4. It isn’t going to magically make you healthier.

I remember when the FitBit was introduced -- everyone at the gym had one, myself included. I wore it about three times before tossing it into my drawer, and it hasn’t seen the light of day since. Sure, the data that it kicked back was cool to look at, but it wasn’t responsible for me getting stronger, fitter and healthier.

While Apple will make the Health & Fitness features appear to be life changing, you don’t need it to become healthy. In fact, if you are really serious about becoming healthier, take the money you would spend on the Apple Watch and join a gym -- you can become a member at most gyms for a full year for less than the cost of the watch.

5. The cost of the watch can be put to better use.

Let’s assume that you already have a laptop, smartphone, tablet and watch. You don’t need the Apple Watch -- but maybe you are considering it. The model with the stainless steel link bracelet will retail for $999, which is one that I think will be popular among entrepreneurs.

Think of how that $1,000 could be better utilized for your business. Most yearly cell phone bills are close to that. Think about all of the monthly software subscriptions you have for your business -- I bet that money could be applied to some of those.

Is the Apple Watch cool? Yes.

Will the company sell millions of them? Yes.

Do I need one? I’m not sold on it -- yet.

What are your thoughts on the Apple Watch? Will you be buying one or passing on it? I would love to hear your opinion in the comments section below.

