Far Out Tech

You Can Literally Play With Fire Thanks to This Hot New Gadget

You Can Literally Play With Fire Thanks to This Hot New Gadget
Image credit: Pyro via Ellusionist
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

Sci-Fi fans: Here’s the irresistible invitation to play with fire you’ve been waiting for. Meet Pyro, literally the hottest wearable on the market right now. It’s a wrist-worn gadget that lets you shoot fireballs from your hand.

We repeat: It lets you shoot balls of fire from your hand. Real, hot, dangerous -- and dangerously magnificent -- burning balls of fire. The kind Mom said never to play with.

Strapped onto your mere mortal wrist, Pyro blasts balls of fire up to 30-feet into the air, almost as awesomely as fire-bending Zuko on Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Sound too cool to be true? Check out the highly stylized promotional video:

You’d think this would go without saying, but, before you get too excited, you should know that Pyro is not a plaything. In the words of its inventor, veteran New Hampshire-based magician Adam Wilber: “This is not a toy. This is a badass professional device that allows you to launch fireballs from your open palm.” Indeed, pro illusionists are who this $174 wearable is specifically targeted to.

The somewhat bulky Pyro wrist cuff (which looks a bit like a parolee anklet) contours to the underside of the brave wearer’s wrist. A notched fastener strap allows the unit to be tucked up your sleeve, while “keeping it out of the way of the flaming shots.” Oh, good.

Simply push the matchbook-sized remote control trigger, held in your other hand and -- boom -- goodness, gracious, great balls of fire!

Image credit: Pyro

You can fire off four fireballs before reloading. How it works: Specially treated, highly flammable cotton and paper packs come with the Pyro wristband, which houses a quartet of individually triggered barrels. When the remote control trigger is activated, the cotton and paper come into contact with a heated “glowplug” inside of the device, igniting them. Pressing the remote a second time shoots the fireballs out, one by one.

Pyro fireball blasters are available for purchase (for those 18 and older) over at Ellusionist, an online magic supply retailer.  

Now what was that you said, Mom, about not playing with fire?

Image credit: Pyro

