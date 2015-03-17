My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Online Shopping

Mr. Draper Brings The Goods To You

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Startup Section Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Managing Partner Mahmoud Gao joined by Mary Freiji and Tiba Al Damen, all of whom have backgrounds in retail and luxury distribution in Dubai, decided to launch Mr. Draper, a personalized shopping service targeting this region. A personal stylist contacts the customer via phone after signing up to discuss lifestyle, preferred fashions and color schemes, brands, budget, and sizes. Clients also have the option to submit their details on Mr. Draper’s interactive portal, and “encouraged to link us to their social media accounts and upload pictures of themselves,” Gao adds, in order to help the company’s stylists formulate a stronger idea of a client’s needs. As part of their “complete convenience” strategy, boxed goods are then delivered to the client, and they’re encouraged to choose what items they want to keep and return the rest. The founders do note that some of the service’s customers prefer visiting the Mr. Draper showroom itself in Dubai Silicon Oasis to work and interact with their stylist one-on-one.

Image credit:Mr. Draper

With buying wholesale and selling retail as their business model, customers can choose from a variety of labels including Ralph Lauren, Valentino and Atelier Privé, and a slew of laidback brands like Converse, Topman and Abercrombie & Fitch. Mr. Draper’s advantage over shops is personalizing a customer’s experience using their stored preferences, noting which items customers return on their package (with the frequencies of each package based on a case-by-case scenario as it’s not a subscription-based model). Mr. Draper’s marketing strategies have varied; their most successful being targeted Facebook ads and client referrals, which they cite as their second biggest source of leads after Facebook. There’s no sign up, service or shipping fees, and most apparel is priced on par with better department stores such as Bloomingdale’s or Harvey Nichols. “You only pay for the clothes you decide to keep, no minimums,” explains Gao, mentioning that clients’ average spend nearly doubles when comparing package delivery to in-house services.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Online Shopping

2019 Will Be a Revolutionary Year for Online Shopping

Online Shopping

Deals, New Products and Freebies for 'Force Friday,' a Completely Made Up Star Wars Holiday

Online Shopping

What Kind of Shopper Are You?