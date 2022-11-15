Pamella de Leon
Startup Section Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
Pamella de Leon is the Startup Section Editor at Entrepreneur Middle East. She is keen on the MENA region’s entrepreneurship potential, with a specific interest to support enterprises and individuals creating an impact.
Latest
Through Her Venture Niya Yoga, Qatari Entrepreneur Jawaher Al Fardan Is Creating A Vibrant Yoga Community In Doha
Al Fardan set up Niya Yoga with an aim to spark the wellness revolution in Qatar by creating a vibrant yoga community.
India-Headquartered Spocto Expands Into The UAE To Further The Global Ambitions Of Its Parent Company, Yubi
"The UAE leads the MENA fintech market, making the nation an ideal springboard for Spocto's global expansion ambitions," states Gaurav Kumar, founder and CEO, Yubi.
Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women 2022: Desiree Vlekken, Founder And CEO, 4get-Me-Not
4get-me-not is a UAE-based social enterprise with a mission to raise awareness on the latest news, research, and best practices on Alzheimer's disease and dementia, while engaging members in various creative pursuits and events.
Qatari Startup Bonocle's Braille-Based Education And Entertainment Platform Opens New Avenues For The Visually Impaired
The eponymously named portable, handheld device Bonocle is designed with a "braille cell," which consists of three buttons and different haptics that enable users to interpret the contents of any electronic device through the medium of braille.
Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women 2022: Laura Jardine Paterson, Founder And CEO, Concat
"Many of the problems we work on as entrepreneurs are so much bigger than us and our individual companies, so even on the days when it seems like nothing works, remembering that you are making a difference, no matter how small, helps."
Healthcare, Redefined: Qatar-Based Avey Offers AI-Driven Self-Diagnostic Tool To Enable Access To Better Healthcare
As a holistic AI healthcare solution, the startup aims to offers any patient around the world with an instant, accurate, and fast health assessment by simply asking a couple of questions through an interactive session.
