My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Financing

Money Talks: Alternative Financing Might Be Right for Your Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Founder, Bizfi
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most people stay pretty mum about their money. Business owners are no exception -- even when it comes to the cash they might need to have a discussion or two about: the capital they need to run their companies.

They used to say nothing -- at least not publicly -- if they were turned down at the bank and less still if they sought capital from a source other than a traditional bank or union.

And they were turned down often: A Harvard Business School study last year found that just 37 percent of small businesses applied for bank loans, and almost half of those -- 43 percent -- got less than what they requested. Or nothing at all.

Weeks of paperwork and waiting, wasted.

Oh, how the times have changed. Thanks to technology and a dismal bank lending climate, business owners have discovered alternative finance, and they're recognizing that it can be even better than a bank loan.

Now that's something worth talking about.

Related: Accepting Bitcoin Payments: The Risks and Benefits

In 2008, there was more than $700 billion in loans of $1 million or less outstanding to small businesses in the U.S. By the end of 2013, there was less than $600 billion of these loans. The tighter lending protocols implemented as a result of the recession were choking off capital to small businesses. And even if money were available, there were fewer banks to lend it: The total number of banking institutions in the U.S. -- which had once been more than 18,000 -- fell to about 6,300 in 2013.

This was only part of the problem.

The U.S. Small Business Administration defines a small business loan as a loan of $1 million or less. It calls a loan of less than $100,000 a “micro” loan. But most small businesses need far less than even micro. They might need $10,000 for new equipment or $40,000 for new inventory. With their costly overhead, document-intensive processes and collateral requirements, loans that small are a non-starter for banks.

It’s not surprising that small businesses have found another way: alternative finance and, more specifically, alternative finance delivered over the Web.

Related: 3 Startups Offer New 'Microloan' Options for Entrepreneurs With Big Ambitions

In just a few minutes, small business owners can research finance options that better match their needs and apply. They can get small amounts for short terms. They don’t need to feel shamed for a blemished credit record because alternative finance companies can be more flexible on credit risk, and they can use a broader range of metrics to gauge the likelihood of there being a problem with the funding down the road. Perhaps most importantly, business owners know almost instantly how much financing they'll qualify for.

But all of that might have counted for very little if alternative finance hadn’t just become so cool. Alternative finance companies help businesses find funders they've never met who believe in their business and their prospects for growth. Business owners are speaking out about the funding they've gotten from alternative finance companies

There are now more Google searches for alternative finance than there are for some of the country’s largest banks, and it's great that established businesses are creating partnerships with alternative finance companies. 

With new options coming from alternative finance providers, I don’t think it will be long before the alternative finance industry gets to say -- like McDonald’s -- “billions and billions served."

Related: Crowdfunding's Growth Spurt Going Strong

 

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Financing

How to Decide Whether You Need Debt or Equity Financing for Your Business

Financing

Entrepreneurs Don't See Business Financing the Way Lenders Do and It's Costing Them

Financing

2 Services That Can Help You With a Friends and Family Business Loan