Stephen Sheinbaum

Guest Writer
Founder, Bizfi
Stephen Sheinbaum is founder of Merchant Cash and Capital

The 5 Habits of Successful Employee Management
Project Grow

The 5 Habits of Successful Employee Management

Make life easier on your employees, and they'll make life easier for you.
4 min read
Organization & Management Tools Every Entrepreneur Needs to Boost Productivity
Technology

Organization & Management Tools Every Entrepreneur Needs to Boost Productivity

Relying on technology can help save you time, energy and frustration.
4 min read
It's Nearly 2017. Do You Know Where Your Inventory Is?
Managing Inventory

It's Nearly 2017. Do You Know Where Your Inventory Is?

Keeping close track of inventory is one of the easiest and least expensive ways to improve your bottom line.
4 min read
The Small-Business Guide to Managing Minimum Wage Increases
Minimum Wage

The Small-Business Guide to Managing Minimum Wage Increases

All politics aside, changes in the minimum wage have effects on all businesses, large and small, whether you voted for them or not. Get out ahead of policy and start a comprehensive analysis of your company now.
4 min read
5 Ways Small-Business Owners Can Improve Customer Retention
Customer Loyalty

5 Ways Small-Business Owners Can Improve Customer Retention

Applying these five tips can help mold your daily business routines as well as build your brand image.
4 min read
4 Tools That Make Your Small Business Look Big
Small Business Growth

4 Tools That Make Your Small Business Look Big

Just because you're not Apple or Amazon doesn't mean you can't look every bit as professional to consumers. Here's how to do it.
5 min read
Why You Need a Disaster Plan
Disaster Recovery

Why You Need a Disaster Plan

Disasters come in many forms, from tornadoes and floods to light-fingered employees.
4 min read
How to Keep a Hawk's Eye on Your Holiday Season Cash Flow
Cash Flow

How to Keep a Hawk's Eye on Your Holiday Season Cash Flow

Paying close attention to staffing, inventory and equipment details can help you stay in the black as the New Year approaches.
5 min read
Now Is the Time to Think About Your Small-Business Succession Plan
Succession Planning

Now Is the Time to Think About Your Small-Business Succession Plan

Will you be leaving control of your company to family or your employees? Or will you just sell it to an interested party?
5 min read
Raising Capital? Take These 4 Steps for Success.
Raising Capital

Raising Capital? Take These 4 Steps for Success.

How to interest investors outside, way outside, your inner circle of friends and family.
5 min read
To Find Your Ideal Client Begin With a Study of Yourself
Market Research

To Find Your Ideal Client Begin With a Study of Yourself

Looking at your business and industry with fresh eyes is the best start to looking for new customers.
4 min read
Money Talks: Alternative Financing Might Be Right for Your Business
Financing

Money Talks: Alternative Financing Might Be Right for Your Business

Skipping the bank is now easier -- and more popular -- than ever.
4 min read
Here Are Your Toughest Business Competitors
Growth Strategy

Here Are Your Toughest Business Competitors

And they're not who you think they are...
4 min read
7 Tips for Managing a Seasonal Business
Seasonal Businesses

7 Tips for Managing a Seasonal Business

Maneuver around any slumps and downturns with some proactive planning.
3 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Prepare for a Higher Minimum Wage
Minimum Wage

How Entrepreneurs Can Prepare for a Higher Minimum Wage

Business owners are wise to be ready for eventual increases in the minimum wage.
4 min read
