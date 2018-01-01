Stephen Sheinbaum

Project Grow
The 5 Habits of Successful Employee Management
Make life easier on your employees, and they'll make life easier for you.
Technology
Organization & Management Tools Every Entrepreneur Needs to Boost Productivity
Relying on technology can help save you time, energy and frustration.
Managing Inventory
It's Nearly 2017. Do You Know Where Your Inventory Is?
Keeping close track of inventory is one of the easiest and least expensive ways to improve your bottom line.
Minimum Wage
The Small-Business Guide to Managing Minimum Wage Increases
All politics aside, changes in the minimum wage have effects on all businesses, large and small, whether you voted for them or not. Get out ahead of policy and start a comprehensive analysis of your company now.
Customer Loyalty
5 Ways Small-Business Owners Can Improve Customer Retention
Applying these five tips can help mold your daily business routines as well as build your brand image.
Small Business Growth
4 Tools That Make Your Small Business Look Big
Just because you're not Apple or Amazon doesn't mean you can't look every bit as professional to consumers. Here's how to do it.
Disaster Recovery
Why You Need a Disaster Plan
Disasters come in many forms, from tornadoes and floods to light-fingered employees.
Cash Flow
How to Keep a Hawk's Eye on Your Holiday Season Cash Flow
Paying close attention to staffing, inventory and equipment details can help you stay in the black as the New Year approaches.
Succession Planning
Now Is the Time to Think About Your Small-Business Succession Plan
Will you be leaving control of your company to family or your employees? Or will you just sell it to an interested party?
Raising Capital
Raising Capital? Take These 4 Steps for Success.
How to interest investors outside, way outside, your inner circle of friends and family.
Market Research
To Find Your Ideal Client Begin With a Study of Yourself
Looking at your business and industry with fresh eyes is the best start to looking for new customers.
Financing
Money Talks: Alternative Financing Might Be Right for Your Business
Skipping the bank is now easier -- and more popular -- than ever.
Growth Strategy
Here Are Your Toughest Business Competitors
And they're not who you think they are...
Seasonal Businesses
7 Tips for Managing a Seasonal Business
Maneuver around any slumps and downturns with some proactive planning.
Minimum Wage
How Entrepreneurs Can Prepare for a Higher Minimum Wage
Business owners are wise to be ready for eventual increases in the minimum wage.