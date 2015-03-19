My Queue

Security

Encryption on iPhones, Facebook Apparently 'Petrified' the NSA

Encryption on iPhones, Facebook Apparently 'Petrified' the NSA
Image credit: Unsplash
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Stronger encryption in Apple's iPhones and on websites like Facebook has "petrified" the U.S. government because it has made it harder to spy on communications, Glenn Greenwald, the writer who first reported on Edward Snowden's stolen files, told CNBC.

Former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden caused major shockwaves around the world in 2013 when he unveiled the surveillance body's wide ranging spying practices, which included regularly attempting to snoop of data held by major technology companies.

Glenn Greenwald, the man who helped Snowden publish the documents, said that Silicon Valley companies have bolstered the encryption on their products, thereby making it harder for governments to eavesdrop.

"They (Apple) are now starting to put serious encryption technologies in their new iPhones in their new releases and this has really petrified governments around the world," Greenwald told CNBC in an interview at tech fair CeBIT in Germany.

Apple, Google, Facebook and Yahoo are some of the major companies that have been in the spotlight after Snowden's revelations. Information from the Snowden documents released earlier this month detailed how the CIA had been trying for a decade to crack the security in Apple's products. And last year, Yahoo revealed that it was threatened with a $250,000 per day fine if it didn't hand over data to the NSA.

The tech giants have been taking major steps to make sure their communications are safe from spying, a move Greenwald – who won a Pulitzer prize for his reporting on the topic – said was motivated by the fear of losing customers rather than care for data privacy.

"I don't…(think) they suddenly care about privacy," Greenwald said.

"If…you're a Facebook executive or an Apple executive, you're extremely worried that the next generation of users…are going to be vulnerable to the pitch from Brazilian, and Korean and German social media companies where they advertise and say don't use Facebook and Google because they'll give your data to the NSA."

