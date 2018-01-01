Arjun Kharpal

News Assistant, CNBC EU News Digital Team

Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches Satellite, Lands Rocket Back on Drone Ship in Ocean
Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches Satellite, Lands Rocket Back on Drone Ship in Ocean

It's the fourth time a SpaceX rocket has landed on the drone ship, which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, and the sixth time one of the company's space vehicles has landed back on Earth.
Pokémon Now One of the Most Watched Shows on This Platform
Pokémon Now One of the Most Watched Shows on This Platform

Netflix users are also seeing "Pokémon: Indigo League" appearing in the "trending now" section.
Mark Zuckerberg is 'Dictator' of Facebook 'Nation,' Says the Pirate Bay Founder
Mark Zuckerberg is 'Dictator' of Facebook 'Nation,' Says the Pirate Bay Founder

'People in the tech industry have a lot of responsibilities but they never really discuss these things,' says Peter Sunde.
Facebook Wants Emojis to Be Your Face, Patent Filing Shows
Facebook Wants Emojis to Be Your Face, Patent Filing Shows

'The image corresponding to the emoticon may be an image of the user with an expression similar to the expression conveyed by the detected emoticon,' the patent said.
Uber CEO Responded to Apple's $1B Investment in Chinese Rival in a Joking Tweet
Uber CEO Responded to Apple's $1B Investment in Chinese Rival in a Joking Tweet

Travis Kalanick explained that his girlfriend owns Apple shares which makes her an investor in Didi Chuxing, Uber's rival in China.
App That Recognizes Objects With AI Raises $54 Million
App That Recognizes Objects With AI Raises $54 Million

Blippar allows a user to point their phone camera at something such as a coffee mug or plant, and get detailed information about it.
Why Instagram Is Adding View Counts to Videos
Why Instagram Is Adding View Counts to Videos

The move comes as the Facebook-owned social network is looking for new ways to compete with Google for ad dollars.
Tesla's $35,000 Model 3 Will Be Available for Pre-Order on March 31
Tesla's $35,000 Model 3 Will Be Available for Pre-Order on March 31

Tweets by CEO Elon Musk followed a note in the company's earnings release on Wednesday that the Model 3 is on schedule for deliveries in late 2017.
BlackBerry Is Getting Into Self-Driving Cars
BlackBerry Is Getting Into Self-Driving Cars

The company is up against the likes of Apple, Google and Tesla.
Snubbing Apple and Google, Toyota Teams With Ford for Dashboard Tech
Snubbing Apple and Google, Toyota Teams With Ford for Dashboard Tech

Ford's SmartDeviceLink allows drivers to access smartphone apps via the dashboard touch screen or even voice control.
Why Every Science Textbook Is Now Out of Date
Why Every Science Textbook Is Now Out of Date

Four new elements have been added to the periodic table.
Disney Teams With Alibaba to Launch Streaming Service in China
Disney Teams With Alibaba to Launch Streaming Service in China

Customers can stream Disney's television shows, movies and other media via a Mickey Mouse-shaped device.
Google Is Creeping Back Into China With an Investment in AI
Google Is Creeping Back Into China With an Investment in AI

The U.S. company is making inroads to the world's second-largest economy.
Guess What Domain Name Google Just Bought?
Guess What Domain Name Google Just Bought?

Hint: It has to do with its new holding company.
Uber Is Having a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week
Uber Is Having a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week

Here's a breakdown of the issues the company is dealing with in Amsterdam, Paris and London.
