The Olfactorist: Geoffrey Nejman, Co-Founder, Parfums M. Micallef

The Olfactorist: Geoffrey Nejman, Co-Founder, Parfums M. Micallef
Image credit: Parfums M. Micallef
Geoffrey Nejman, co-founder, Parfums M. Micallef
Guest Writer
Chief Communications Officer, KBW Investments
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"We offer a bespoke service called Private Label which allows clients to work with us to create a unique bottle of M. Micallef fragrance. Private Label commissions are exclusively produced by special appointment only, and we work with a Swiss goldsmith who uses 24 carat gold as well as semi-precious or precious stones. The most expensive bottle we've made has cost AED210,000, however, due to the bespoke nature of each product, the price of each will differ depending on individual specifications,” explains Geoffrey Nejman.

Parfums M. Micallef, after nearly two decades in the fine fragrance sector, have several collections devoted to the niche luxury client seeking individual scents. Co-founded by Nejman and Martine Micallef, the brand started off with a “six-figure investment [...] and today, we have accumulated good reserves built by our ROI cash that we keep within the company. In our business we need to invest every year on the developments, and to always ensure that there is creativity. The market is very demanding nowadays. According to expert opinions, our company is worth an eight-digit figure today.”

Parfums M. Micallef boutique in Grosvenor House, Dubai. Image credit: Parfums M. Micallef

Their Private Label clients run the gamut from individuals (including royals) to brands and even hotels, looking for a personalized, opulent creation. “For the opening of our first boutique in the UAE at the Grosvenor House [in] Dubai, we commissioned a special crystal bottle adorned with a falcon head to commemorate the occasion. Representing majesty, grace and luxury, this exquisite piece embodied both our brand values and those of the UAE. We find this to be the best way to market our bespoke service as our creations are a great talking point, piquing the interest of potential customers who then approach us to find out more.”

The brand’s handmade crystal collection, designed and created by Micallef as original work, is one of the company’s signature offerings for a prestige client with an art-eye looking to add to a hallmark fragrance collection. “There are several routes to reach your target market. The most important thing to consider is that you have to control your luxury service until your product reaches the final consumer. The ideal strategy would be to control your own retail outlets so that you can oversee everything and ensure that you are providing a quality service and the best terms of delivery,” adds Nejman. As for luxury figures of industry that he finds have paved an impressive path for better goods, Nejman mentions that he “very much admire[s] French businessman, Bernard Jean Etienne Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH.”

Crystal Flower by Parfums M. Micallef. Image credit: Parfums M. Micallef

