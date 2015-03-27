4 Things to Consider Before You Get a PR Team

March 27, 2015 5 min read

One of the most exciting times in the life of a young company or entrepreneur is when their product or services are ready to be unveiled to the world. With that excitement however, comes the realization of the task that still lies ahead: How do we get people to notice us?

Then the light bulb goes on: We need PR!

Generally though, when most non-public relations professionals think of PR, they lean solely toward media relations and news coverage. But media relations is only a small part of the PR puzzle -- and an even smaller part of the overall integrated marketing strategy that’s really necessary to take your business to new heights.

So how do you know if you’re really ready for an integrated marketing strategy that includes the media coverage you crave? Here are four things to consider:

1. Do you have something to say?

Gaining visibility comes down to being seen and heard. A product launch, funding announcement or high profile personnel hire is a great place to start but should not be solely relied upon to build a company profile. You are an expert in your field -- use this to your advantage by getting involved in various industry discussions.

One of the easiest ways to gain media coverage is by discussing current trends and news within your specific vertical, with a perspective has broad industry appeal. This enables you to become a recognized thought leader within your industry, bringing instant credibility to your brand.

Then the next time a reporter researches your company while deciding on whether or not to write about your announcement, they’ll see you’re legit.

It’s important for you to have something to say -- and not always about yourself.

2. Do you have proper expectations?

This is one of the first discussions that should occur at the onset of a new campaign so both parties can get a realistic idea of what is attainable, potential challenges and end goals.

Too often, a young company will say, “We’ll take whatever we can get,” which really lets the firm they’ve hired off the hook for producing measurable results. At the same time, it’s important for you to understand that it’s unlikely you’ll be on the cover of The New York Times on day one -- no matter how good looking you are.

To use a baseball analogy, have a discussion with your new firm and decide what your goals are in the sense of singles, doubles, triples and home runs. Singles and doubles are the easiest to obtain, the most constant, and they keep your rally alive. Triples and home runs are less common but have a major impact. This way your campaign -- and business -- will really score.

3. Do you have a plan for leverage?

It’s an awesome feeling to see your company’s name in an article or to create a great piece of marketing content internally to share with the masses. But your efforts can’t stop there. This is where an integrated marketing strategy really is crucial to ensure you reach current and potential clients, investors and industry partners.

Don’t simply post a link to your website -- use a multi-pronged approach that includes social media, email, your sales team and self-publishing to increase value. Many companies don’t fully utilize the power of their positive press by proactively sharing it. Instead potential customers and partners are left to find it on their own -- an ironic twist since these companies are struggling to get noticed to begin with.

4. Do you have the resources?

Obviously money is a factor here, but there are other resources that are just as important. I’m talking about personnel -- you and other members of company leadership. While the firm takes on the bulk of the work, there are times where they will need access to you to discuss trends, campaign ideas, schedule interviews or ask questions.

You are, after all, the expert in your field, so it’s important that you make yourself available. If you’re hoping to simply write a check, then “set it and forget it,” you may not get the results you’re looking for.

Any good PR or marketing firm will be flexible and work with you to meet your needs -- whether you’re ready or not. But following this guide and coming prepared enables you to earn results everyone can be happy with -- and maybe hit that grand slam you’re looking for.

