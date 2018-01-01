Matthew Bretzius

Guest Writer

Vice President at FischTank Marketing and PR

Matt Bretzius is a vice president at FischTank Marketing and PR, a marketing and communications firm based on Wall Street. Bretzius has worked in public relations both in-house and agency-side, helping startups to Inc. 500|5000 companies amplify their message using story angles that resonate with relevant media outlets. When it comes to executing a marketing and PR campaign, Bretzius believes it takes a strong mix of media relations, digital marketing, copywriting and social media to achieve desired results that move the barometer. He holds a BA from West Virginia University and a master's from Drexel University.