My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bankruptcy

RadioShack Rescue Deal Dogged by Fights, Demands for New Auction

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
RadioShack Rescue Deal Dogged by Fights, Demands for New Auction
Image credit: Monica Dipres | Entrepreneur
Radioshack in Times Square, NY.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

RadioShack Corp's rescue deal to keep 1,740 stores open was attacked on Thursday by the bankrupt retailer's top creditor, a failed bidder who called the auction a sham and sought a new sale.

RadioShack, which filed for bankruptcy last month, told a U.S. Bankruptcy judge it had selected the Standard General hedge fund as the winning bidder in the private four-day auction, which ended just before Thursday's hearing.

The hedge fund plans to operate the stores in conjunction with wireless phone company Sprint Corp.

While RadioShack's attorney told the court the deal saved 7,500 jobs and was $23 million more than a bid by liquidators, the deal provided little cash. The hearing to approve the agreement quickly deteriorated into disputes among lenders over the complex agreements that governed the repayment among creditors.

An attorney for Salus Capital Partners, which is owed $150 million and is RadioShack's largest creditor, blasted the auction process and called for the auction to be reopened.

"It's a charade, judge," Salus' attorney, Jay Goffman, told the court. Salus said in court papers it had bid $271 million in cash, compared to $16 million by Standard General.

Goffman said there was little activity during the auction, and Standard General did not attend much of it. "We know a sham when we see one."

Most of the two-hour hearing prior to a lunch break focused on complicated agreements that lenders negotiated among each other. The lenders sparred over the question of whether those agreements allowed Standard General to pay for its proposal by forgiving some of its debt, a process known as credit bidding.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon called for witnesses in the afternoon to testify about the auction to help determine if the process was fair.

He also said he had cleared his schedule through Monday to decide if the sale to Standard General should be approved.

RadioShack entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February with more than 4,000 stores, most of which have been closed.

Founded in 1921, the chain was once the go-to retailer for electronics, but became increasingly irrelevant in the digital age.

The case is In Re: RadioShack Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 15-10197

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Tom Brown)

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bankruptcy

I Filed for Bankruptcy at Age 21 -- Here's What I Learned

Bankruptcy

6 Steps Resilient Entrepreneurs Take to Rebound From Bankruptcy

Bankruptcy

SunEdison Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection