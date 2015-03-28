My Queue

Beauty Products

Double Up: Braun Face

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: Braun.com
The Braun Face could be your tech ticket to smooth, glowing skin. The two-in-one beauty and facial care device comes with two heads that can easily be swapped for different purposes; one head is for cleansing and the other is for epilation. It’s an efficient way to remove hair from small, hard to reach areas of the face, and it uses sonic cleansing technology to rid the skin of impurities. The brush head oscillates to remove make-up and gives your pores a deep sweep in less time than manual exfoliation. To maintain the epilator, you simply need to change the brush refill every three months. Braun Face is a great dual-use tech product leaving you fresh-faced and ready to go.

 

