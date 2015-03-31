My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mobile Marketing

4 Can't-Miss Mobile Marketing Best Practices

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 Can't-Miss Mobile Marketing Best Practices
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Managing Director at X1 Sports Nutrition
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mobile marketing has finally come of age.

More consumers than ever are now making purchases using their mobile devices. CIO reports that 28 percent of sales are now conducted on mobile devices, primarily smartphones.

Last year, sales using smartphones increased by 87 percent year-over-year with sales via tablets growing by 52 percent. Clearly, mobile marketing is the way of the future. And yet, many brands haven't developed fully mature mobile marketing strategies.

For many brands, mobile marketing remains somewhat vague and difficult to contain in the same way as traditional marketing. Here are a few best practices to help your business launch an exciting, innovative and successful mobile marketing campaign. 

Related: Basic Yet Critical Mobile Marketing Tips

1. Right-sized content

When it comes to mobile content, it's important to be concise. Of course, you should still create quality content, but be quick to get to the point. Remember that your target consumers are likely working from a small screen and may even be away from home or the office. As a result, they don't have a lot of space or even time for reading lengthy content.

This can be a challenge for mobile marketers, but it's imperative to create content that is both compelling yet brief.

2. Local search

Local searches commonly occur via mobile devices. More and more, users are taking advantage of mobile devices when searching locally. In order to take advantage of the increased use of mobile devices for local searches, be sure to submit your mobile website to Google My Business.

Additionally, you should ensure that the physical address of your business along with your contact information and hours of operation are visibly listed on your website. Visitors shouldn't have to search to find your address or phone number.

Related: If You're Not Marketing on Bing You're Missing 30% of U.S. Searchers

3. Location-based sites

As an increasing number of people opt to access social sites via mobile devices, it's vital that your brand takes advantage of the opportunity to connect with your targeted customers through available location-based services such as Yelp and Foursquare.

Such location-based services are ideal for businesses such as retailer operations and restaurants.

4. Geo-targeting

Geo-targeting through the use of location-based services is a great way for brands to direct their marketing messages to their targeted customers who may be in the local vicinity. With this type of platform, it's possible to run promotions to encourage customers to check in with your business through the use of digital discounts and coupons.

Related: The 4 Smartest Moves for Your Mobile Marketing Dollars In 2015

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mobile Marketing

How Hip-Hop Artist Ryan Leslie Hopes to Transform Mobile Marketing

Mobile Marketing

How This Mobile Marketer Dominated His Field

Mobile Marketing

5 Mobile Marketing Practices Every Profit-Minded Business Should Adopt