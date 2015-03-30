My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tesla

Tesla Is About to Announce a Mysterious New Product

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tesla Is About to Announce a Mysterious New Product
Image credit: Tesla Motors
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Something Tesla this way comes and no, it's not a car.

"Major new Tesla product line -- not a car -- will be unveiled at our Hawthorne Design Studio on Thurs 8pm, April 30," Tesla's CEO Elon Musk just tweeted.

The vague message has already set off a flurry of guesses on Twitter, from the ridiculous (a Tesla salad spinner), random (Tesla farm equipment) to the wistful (a Tesla hoverboard). Some popular theories: Tesla jetpacks, batteries and bicycles. Whew.

Related: Elon Musk's Cryptic 'D' Tweet Practically Blew Up Twitter

When it comes to cryptic tweets, this isn't Musk's first rodeo. Back in October, he sparked an online frenzy when he tweeted nine enigmatic words: “About time to unveil the D and something else.” Rumors swirled wildly until Oct. 9, 2014, when Musk finally clarified what all that D talk was about, unveiling the latest upgrade to the Tesla Model S sedan. ("D stands for dual motor," he explained. "Dual motor all-wheel drive, so you have, for the first time, a model S where all wheels are providing traction.")

We probably won't know anything for sure until April 30. But until then, all guesses are welcome!

Tell Us: What will Tesla unveil at its Hawthorne Design Studio?

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tesla

Tesla Responds to Model S Fires With Battery Software Update

Tesla

Another Tesla Catches Fire in a Parking Lot

Ready For Anything

Tesla to Offer Its Own 'More Compelling' Insurance Product