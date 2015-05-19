My Queue

These 101 Franchises Are the Best of the Best

Magazine Contributor
9 min read

This story appears in the May 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Making it into Entrepreneur’s 2015 Franchise 500® is quite an achievement. But a select group of franchises have even more to brag about. They’re what we call the “best of the best”—the franchises that ranked at the top of their industry categories—and you’ll find all 101 of them listed on the following pages.

These companies were ranked based on Entrepreneur’s objective, quantifiable criteria, including system size, growth rate and financial strength and stability. But there are many other factors to consider in searching out the best franchise for you. This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company but as a starting point for your research. Always read a company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to other franchisees before investing in any opportunity.

Automotive

Appearance Services

Ziebart
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #171
ziebart.com
Startup cost: $172K-$331K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 357/12

Oil-Change Services

Jiffy Lube International 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #27
jiffylube.com
Startup cost: $221K-$400K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,979/0

Transmission Repair

AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #124
aamcofranchises.com
Startup cost: $240.3K-$346.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 677/21

Wheels & Tires

Big O Tires 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #158
bigofranchise.com
Startup cost: $238.2K-$1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 362/40

Windshield Repair

Novus Glass
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #113
novusfranchising.com
Startup cost: $46.8K-$229.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,627/17

Miscellaneous Auto Products & Services

J.D. Byrider
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #223
franchise.jdbyrider.com
Startup cost: $675.5K-$5.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 135/30

Miscellaneous Repair & Maintenance Services

Midas International 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #35
midasfranchise.com
Startup cost: $203.1K-$424.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,190/6

Business Services

Advertising Services - Publishing

Coffee News
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #137
coffeenews.com
Startup cost: $10.3K-$11.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 799/5

Advertising Services - Miscellaneous

Money Mailer Franchise 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #185
moneymailer.com
Startup cost: $58.1K-$119K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 197/45

Business Brokerages

Transworld Business Advisors
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #219
discover.tworld.com
Startup cost: $57.2K-$74.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 174/0

Business Coaching & Consulting

FocalPoint Coaching 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #276
focalpointcoaching.com
Startup cost: $61.6K-$113.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/0

Property Management

Real Property Management
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #148
realpropertymgt.com
Startup cost: $56.6K-$99.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 270/0

Shipping Services

InXpress
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #250
inxpress.com
Startup cost: $55.3K-$120.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 262/0

Signs

Sign-A-Rama 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #71
discoversignarama.com
Startup cost: $92.1K-$234.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 949/0

Staffing

Express Employment Professionals
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #66
expressfranchising.com
Startup cost: $110K-$195K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 702/0

Training Programs

Sandler Training
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #189
sandler.com
Startup cost: $88.2K-$105.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 255/0

Miscellaneous Business Services

Proforma
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #89
onlyproforma.com
Startup cost: $4.7K-$50.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 712/0

Children's Businesses

Child Care

Goddard Systems 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #105
goddardschoolfranchise.com
Startup cost: $704.7K-$880K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 428/0

Children’s Enrichment Programs

Bricks 4 Kidz
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #102
bricks4kidz.com
Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 625/2

Children’s Fitness Programs

Soccer Shots Franchising 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #180
soccershotsfranchising.com
Startup cost: $18.7K-$25.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 152/8

Children’s Retail

Once Upon A Child
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #140
onceuponachild.com
Startup cost: $242.3K-$373.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 293/0

Tutoring

Kumon Math & Reading Centers
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #20
kumonfranchise.com
Startup cost: $72.2K-$149.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,356/28

Miscellaneous Children’s Businesses

GameTruck Licensing 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #254
gametruckpartyfranchise.com
Startup cost: $118.3K-$318.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/0

Financial Services

Business Financial Services

Padgett Business Services
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #214
smallbizpros.com
Startup cost: $99.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 391/0

Insurance

Estrella Insurance
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #226
estrellainsurance.com
Startup cost: $49.95K-$84K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/0

Tax Services

H&R Block
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #18
hrblock.com/franchise
Startup cost: $31.5K-$148.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,846/6,165

Miscellaneous Financial Services

ACFN-The ATM Franchise Business
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #482
acfnfranchised.com
Startup cost: $40.4K-$67.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 233/0

Food/Full-Service Restaurants

Buffet Restaurants

Golden Corral Franchising Systems 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #100
goldencorralfranchise.com
Startup cost: $1.9M-$5.7M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 384/114

Sports Bars/Pubs

The Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grille
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #390
thegreeneturtle.com
Startup cost: $1.5M-$1.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/12

Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants

Denny’s 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #8
dennysfranchising.com
Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,541/161

Food/Quick Service

Baked Goods - Cookies

Great American Cookies
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #145
greatamericancookies.com
Startup cost: $183.4K-$317.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 343/0

Baked Goods - Pretzels

Auntie Anne’s Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #34
auntieannes.com
Startup cost: $194.9K-$367.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,598/17

Baked Goods - Miscellaneous

Cinnabon
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #65
cinnabon.com
Startup cost: $180.1K-$385.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,245/1

Chicken - Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #59
buffalowildwings.com
Startup cost: $1.4M-$3.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 585/495

Chicken - Miscellaneous

KFC 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #16
kfcfranchise.com
Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13,846/5,029

Coffee

Dunkin’ Donuts
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #11
dunkinfranchising.com
Startup cost: $216.1K-$1.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,310/0

Frozen Desserts - Frozen Yogurt

Menchie’s
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #111
menchies.com
Startup cost: $218.3K-$385.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 478/1

Frozen Desserts - Ice Cream

Baskin-Robbins
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #43
baskinrobbinsfranchising.com
Startup cost: $102.9K-$388.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,546/6

Frozen Desserts - Miscellaneous

Rita’s Italian Ice
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #84
ritasice.com
Startup cost: $140.2K-$413.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 555/0

Hamburgers

Jack in the Box
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #4
jackinthebox.com
Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,786/465

Mexican Food

Taco Bell
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #19
tacobellfranchise.com
Startup cost: $1.2M-$2.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,157/896

Pizza

Pizza Hut 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #9
pizzahutfranchise.com
Startup cost: $297K-$2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12,956/2,011

Sandwiches - Philly Cheesesteak

Charleys Philly Steaks
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #98
charleys.com
Startup cost: $152.2K-$451.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 489/47

Sandwiches - Submarine

Subway
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #3
subway.com
Startup cost: $116.6K-$263.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42,227/0

Sandwiches - Miscellaneous

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #6
jimmyjohns.com
Startup cost: $330.5K-$519.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,123/39

Smoothies

Smoothie King
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #79
smoothiekingfranchise.com
Startup cost: $176.3K-$403.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 666/17

Miscellaneous Quick Service

Nathan’s Famous 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #151
nathansfamous.com
Startup cost: $276.4K-$1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 315/5

Food/Retail Sales

Vending

Fresh Healthy Vending
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #357
freshvending.com
Startup cost: $119.3K-$206.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 185/35

Miscellaneous Food Businesses

Edible Arrangements International 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #40
ediblearrangements.com
Startup cost: $156.99K-$276.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,148/4

Health

Health Products

Miracle-Ear 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #41
miracle-ear.com
Startup cost: $119K-$287.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1208/8

Health Services

HealthSource Chiropractic and Progressive Rehab
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #114
healthsourcechiro.com
Startup cost: $57.7K-$253.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 366/0

Home Improvement

Kitchen & Bath Remodeling

Kitchen Tune-Up
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #203
kitchentuneup.com
Startup cost: $45.8K-$55.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 165/0

Organization/Storage Systems

ShelfGenie Franchise Systems 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #220
shelfgenie.com
Startup cost: $70.1K-$131.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/40

Painting

CertaPro Painters Ltd.
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #101
ownacertapro.com
Startup cost: $129K-$161.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 453/0

Wood Refinishing

N-Hance
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #125
nhancefranchise.com
Startup cost: $24.3K-$131.98k
Total franchises/co.-owned: 347/0

Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses

Budget Blinds 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #50
budget-blinds-franchise.com
Startup cost: $89.2K-$187.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 934/0

Hotels & Motels

Hampton Hotels
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #1
hiltonworldwide.com/development
Startup cost: $3.7M-$13.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,963/1

Maintenance

Carpet, Upholstery & Drapery Services

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #63
chemdryfranchise.com
Startup cost: $39.99K-$139.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,565/0

Commercial Cleaning

Jan-Pro Franchising International 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #12
jan-pro.com
Startup cost: $3.1K-$50.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,676/0

Electrical Services

Mister Sparky
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #285
mistersparky.com
Startup cost: $66.2K-$602.9k
Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/6

Handyman Services

HandyPro International 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #384
handypro.com
Startup cost: $69.2K-$127.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/0

Home Repairs - Miscellaneous

The Glass Guru
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #234
theglassguru.com
Startup cost: $30.2K-$119.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 86/1

HVAC Services

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #144
onehourheatandair.com
Startup cost: $79.3K-$707.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 266/38

Lawn Care

Weed Man
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #91
weedmanfranchise.com
Startup cost: $68.1K-$85.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 556/0

Pest Control

Mosquito Squad
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #343
mosquitosquadfranchise.com
Startup cost: $14.6K-$62.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 141/0

Plumbing

Rooter-Man
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #94
rooterman.com
Startup cost: $46.8K-$137.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 498/21

Residential Cleaning

The Maids
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #38
maids.com
Startup cost: $98.6K-$126K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,113/60

Restoration Services

Servpro
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #7
servpro.com
Startup cost: $138.6K-$187.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,664/0

Window Cleaning

Fish Window Cleaning Services 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #154
fishwindowcleaning.com
Startup cost: $78.2K-$139.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 305/1

Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses

American Leak Detection
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #115
americanleakdetection.com
Startup cost: $76.8K-$259.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 365/27

Personal Care

Fitness Businesses

Anytime Fitness
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #2
anytimefitness.com
Startup cost: $78.7K-$371.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,733/36

Hair Care

Supercuts
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #5
regisfranchise.com
Startup cost: $113.9K-$233.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,314/1,124

Massage Services

Massage Envy Spa
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #51
massageenvy.com
Startup cost: $412.6K-$938.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,055/0

Senior Care

Comfort Keepers
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #57
comfortkeepersfranchise.com
Startup cost: $83.1K-$114.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 798/0

Tanning Salons

Palm Beach Tan
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #159
palmbeachtan.com
Startup cost: $555.1K-$821.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 240/175

Miscellaneous Personal Care Businesses

The Woodhouse Day Spa
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #374
woodhousespas.com
Startup cost: $499.1K-$658.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/2

Pets

Dog Training

Sit Means Sit Dog Training
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #293
sitmeanssit.com
Startup cost: $45K-$123.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/1

Pet Care

Dogtopia
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #363
dogdaycare.com
Startup cost: $318.4K-$496.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/5

Pet Stores

Wild Birds Unlimited
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #149
wbu.com
Startup cost: $104.2K-$172.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 288/0

Recreation

Sports Businesses

American Poolplayers Association
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #271
poolplayers.com
Startup cost: $16.7K-$19.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 307/6

Sports Equipment & Apparel

Fleet Feet Sports
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #246
fleetfeetsports.com
Startup cost: $178K-$335K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/22

Travel Agencies - Cruise-Only

Cruise Planners
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #22
cruiseplannersfranchise.com
Startup cost: $2.1K-$21.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,757/1

Travel Agencies - Miscellaneous

Results! Travel
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #69
resultstravel.com
Startup cost: $25-10.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 656/0

Retail

Apparel & Accessories

Plato’s Closet
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #108
platoscloset.com
Startup cost: $233.4K-$387.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 408/0

Batteries

Batteries Plus Bulbs
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #72
batteriesplus.com
Startup cost: $208.5K-$385.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 586/42

Convenience Stores

7-Eleven 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #10
franchise.7-eleven.com
Startup cost: $37.2K-$1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53,027/489

Electronics Stores

Cellairis Franchise 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #82
cellairis.com
Startup cost: $43.1K-$397K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 577/51

Tools Distribution

Snap-on Tools
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #25
snapon.com
Startup cost: $152.7K-$318.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,581/210

Vitamins

GNC Franchising
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #23
gncfranchising.com
Startup cost: $167.9K-$294.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,188/3,419

Miscellaneous Retail Businesses

Aaron’s
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #15
aaronsfranchise.com
Startup cost: $275.7K-$782.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 782/1,326

Services

Dry Cleaning & Delivery Services

Martinizing Dry Cleaning
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #399
martinizingfranchise.com
Startup cost: $305K-$593.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 422/0

Embroidery & Screen Printing

EmbroidMe
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #143
discoverembroidme.com
Startup cost: $93.7K-$246.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 460/0

Home Inspections

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #109
pillartopost.com
Startup cost: $33.4K-$41.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 460/0

Moving/Junk-Removal Services

Two Men and a Truck International 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #164
twomenandatruckfranchising.com
Startup cost: $178K-$548.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 248/1

Paint & Sip Studios

Painting with a Twist
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #260
paintingwithatwist.com
Startup cost: $94.3K-$131.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 152/4

Postal & Business Centers

The UPS Store
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #21
theupsstore.com
Startup cost: $150.2K-$420.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,793/0

Printing

Minuteman Press International 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #73
minutemanpress.com
Startup cost: $63.6K-$185.96K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 931/0

Real Estate

RE/MAX 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #75
remax.com
Startup cost: $37.5K-$259K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,665/21

Miscellaneous Services

Pop-A-Lock Franchise System
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #96
popalock.com/franchising.php
Startup cost: $99.99K-$133.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 437/3

Tech

Electronics Repairs

CPR Cell Phone Repair
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #175
cellphonerepair.com
Startup cost: $24.6K-$228.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 169/3

Miscellaneous Tech Services

CMIT Solutions 
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #232
cmitfranchise.com
Startup cost: $129.2K-$171.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 143/0

