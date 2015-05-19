These 101 Franchises Are the Best of the Best
Making it into Entrepreneur’s 2015 Franchise 500® is quite an achievement. But a select group of franchises have even more to brag about. They’re what we call the “best of the best”—the franchises that ranked at the top of their industry categories—and you’ll find all 101 of them listed on the following pages.
These companies were ranked based on Entrepreneur’s objective, quantifiable criteria, including system size, growth rate and financial strength and stability. But there are many other factors to consider in searching out the best franchise for you. This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company but as a starting point for your research. Always read a company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to other franchisees before investing in any opportunity.
Automotive
Appearance Services
Ziebart
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #171
ziebart.com
Startup cost: $172K-$331K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 357/12
Oil-Change Services
Jiffy Lube International
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #27
jiffylube.com
Startup cost: $221K-$400K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,979/0
Transmission Repair
AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #124
aamcofranchises.com
Startup cost: $240.3K-$346.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 677/21
Wheels & Tires
Big O Tires
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #158
bigofranchise.com
Startup cost: $238.2K-$1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 362/40
Windshield Repair
Novus Glass
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #113
novusfranchising.com
Startup cost: $46.8K-$229.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,627/17
Miscellaneous Auto Products & Services
J.D. Byrider
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #223
franchise.jdbyrider.com
Startup cost: $675.5K-$5.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 135/30
Miscellaneous Repair & Maintenance Services
Midas International
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #35
midasfranchise.com
Startup cost: $203.1K-$424.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,190/6
Business Services
Advertising Services - Publishing
Coffee News
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #137
coffeenews.com
Startup cost: $10.3K-$11.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 799/5
Advertising Services - Miscellaneous
Money Mailer Franchise
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #185
moneymailer.com
Startup cost: $58.1K-$119K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 197/45
Business Brokerages
Transworld Business Advisors
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #219
discover.tworld.com
Startup cost: $57.2K-$74.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 174/0
Business Coaching & Consulting
FocalPoint Coaching
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #276
focalpointcoaching.com
Startup cost: $61.6K-$113.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/0
Property Management
Real Property Management
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #148
realpropertymgt.com
Startup cost: $56.6K-$99.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 270/0
Shipping Services
InXpress
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #250
inxpress.com
Startup cost: $55.3K-$120.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 262/0
Signs
Sign-A-Rama
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #71
discoversignarama.com
Startup cost: $92.1K-$234.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 949/0
Staffing
Express Employment Professionals
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #66
expressfranchising.com
Startup cost: $110K-$195K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 702/0
Training Programs
Sandler Training
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #189
sandler.com
Startup cost: $88.2K-$105.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 255/0
Miscellaneous Business Services
Proforma
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #89
onlyproforma.com
Startup cost: $4.7K-$50.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 712/0
Children's Businesses
Child Care
Goddard Systems
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #105
goddardschoolfranchise.com
Startup cost: $704.7K-$880K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 428/0
Children’s Enrichment Programs
Bricks 4 Kidz
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #102
bricks4kidz.com
Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 625/2
Children’s Fitness Programs
Soccer Shots Franchising
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #180
soccershotsfranchising.com
Startup cost: $18.7K-$25.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 152/8
Children’s Retail
Once Upon A Child
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #140
onceuponachild.com
Startup cost: $242.3K-$373.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 293/0
Tutoring
Kumon Math & Reading Centers
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #20
kumonfranchise.com
Startup cost: $72.2K-$149.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,356/28
Miscellaneous Children’s Businesses
GameTruck Licensing
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #254
gametruckpartyfranchise.com
Startup cost: $118.3K-$318.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/0
Financial Services
Business Financial Services
Padgett Business Services
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #214
smallbizpros.com
Startup cost: $99.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 391/0
Insurance
Estrella Insurance
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #226
estrellainsurance.com
Startup cost: $49.95K-$84K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/0
Tax Services
H&R Block
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #18
hrblock.com/franchise
Startup cost: $31.5K-$148.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,846/6,165
Miscellaneous Financial Services
ACFN-The ATM Franchise Business
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #482
acfnfranchised.com
Startup cost: $40.4K-$67.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 233/0
Food/Full-Service Restaurants
Buffet Restaurants
Golden Corral Franchising Systems
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #100
goldencorralfranchise.com
Startup cost: $1.9M-$5.7M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 384/114
Sports Bars/Pubs
The Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grille
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #390
thegreeneturtle.com
Startup cost: $1.5M-$1.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/12
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Denny’s
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #8
dennysfranchising.com
Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,541/161
Food/Quick Service
Baked Goods - Cookies
Great American Cookies
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #145
greatamericancookies.com
Startup cost: $183.4K-$317.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 343/0
Baked Goods - Pretzels
Auntie Anne’s Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #34
auntieannes.com
Startup cost: $194.9K-$367.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,598/17
Baked Goods - Miscellaneous
Cinnabon
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #65
cinnabon.com
Startup cost: $180.1K-$385.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,245/1
Chicken - Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #59
buffalowildwings.com
Startup cost: $1.4M-$3.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 585/495
Chicken - Miscellaneous
KFC
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #16
kfcfranchise.com
Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13,846/5,029
Coffee
Dunkin’ Donuts
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #11
dunkinfranchising.com
Startup cost: $216.1K-$1.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,310/0
Frozen Desserts - Frozen Yogurt
Menchie’s
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #111
menchies.com
Startup cost: $218.3K-$385.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 478/1
Frozen Desserts - Ice Cream
Baskin-Robbins
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #43
baskinrobbinsfranchising.com
Startup cost: $102.9K-$388.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,546/6
Frozen Desserts - Miscellaneous
Rita’s Italian Ice
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #84
ritasice.com
Startup cost: $140.2K-$413.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 555/0
Hamburgers
Jack in the Box
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #4
jackinthebox.com
Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,786/465
Mexican Food
Taco Bell
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #19
tacobellfranchise.com
Startup cost: $1.2M-$2.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,157/896
Pizza
Pizza Hut
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #9
pizzahutfranchise.com
Startup cost: $297K-$2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12,956/2,011
Sandwiches - Philly Cheesesteak
Charleys Philly Steaks
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #98
charleys.com
Startup cost: $152.2K-$451.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 489/47
Sandwiches - Submarine
Subway
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #3
subway.com
Startup cost: $116.6K-$263.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42,227/0
Sandwiches - Miscellaneous
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #6
jimmyjohns.com
Startup cost: $330.5K-$519.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,123/39
Smoothies
Smoothie King
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #79
smoothiekingfranchise.com
Startup cost: $176.3K-$403.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 666/17
Miscellaneous Quick Service
Nathan’s Famous
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #151
nathansfamous.com
Startup cost: $276.4K-$1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 315/5
Food/Retail Sales
Vending
Fresh Healthy Vending
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #357
freshvending.com
Startup cost: $119.3K-$206.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 185/35
Miscellaneous Food Businesses
Edible Arrangements International
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #40
ediblearrangements.com
Startup cost: $156.99K-$276.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,148/4
Health
Health Products
Miracle-Ear
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #41
miracle-ear.com
Startup cost: $119K-$287.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1208/8
Health Services
HealthSource Chiropractic and Progressive Rehab
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #114
healthsourcechiro.com
Startup cost: $57.7K-$253.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 366/0
Home Improvement
Kitchen & Bath Remodeling
Kitchen Tune-Up
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #203
kitchentuneup.com
Startup cost: $45.8K-$55.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 165/0
Organization/Storage Systems
ShelfGenie Franchise Systems
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #220
shelfgenie.com
Startup cost: $70.1K-$131.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/40
Painting
CertaPro Painters Ltd.
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #101
ownacertapro.com
Startup cost: $129K-$161.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 453/0
Wood Refinishing
N-Hance
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #125
nhancefranchise.com
Startup cost: $24.3K-$131.98k
Total franchises/co.-owned: 347/0
Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Budget Blinds
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #50
budget-blinds-franchise.com
Startup cost: $89.2K-$187.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 934/0
Hotels & Motels
Hampton Hotels
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #1
hiltonworldwide.com/development
Startup cost: $3.7M-$13.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,963/1
Maintenance
Carpet, Upholstery & Drapery Services
Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #63
chemdryfranchise.com
Startup cost: $39.99K-$139.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,565/0
Commercial Cleaning
Jan-Pro Franchising International
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #12
jan-pro.com
Startup cost: $3.1K-$50.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,676/0
Electrical Services
Mister Sparky
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #285
mistersparky.com
Startup cost: $66.2K-$602.9k
Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/6
Handyman Services
HandyPro International
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #384
handypro.com
Startup cost: $69.2K-$127.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/0
Home Repairs - Miscellaneous
The Glass Guru
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #234
theglassguru.com
Startup cost: $30.2K-$119.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 86/1
HVAC Services
One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #144
onehourheatandair.com
Startup cost: $79.3K-$707.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 266/38
Lawn Care
Weed Man
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #91
weedmanfranchise.com
Startup cost: $68.1K-$85.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 556/0
Pest Control
Mosquito Squad
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #343
mosquitosquadfranchise.com
Startup cost: $14.6K-$62.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 141/0
Plumbing
Rooter-Man
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #94
rooterman.com
Startup cost: $46.8K-$137.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 498/21
Residential Cleaning
The Maids
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #38
maids.com
Startup cost: $98.6K-$126K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,113/60
Restoration Services
Servpro
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #7
servpro.com
Startup cost: $138.6K-$187.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,664/0
Window Cleaning
Fish Window Cleaning Services
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #154
fishwindowcleaning.com
Startup cost: $78.2K-$139.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 305/1
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
American Leak Detection
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #115
americanleakdetection.com
Startup cost: $76.8K-$259.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 365/27
Personal Care
Fitness Businesses
Anytime Fitness
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #2
anytimefitness.com
Startup cost: $78.7K-$371.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,733/36
Hair Care
Supercuts
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #5
regisfranchise.com
Startup cost: $113.9K-$233.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,314/1,124
Massage Services
Massage Envy Spa
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #51
massageenvy.com
Startup cost: $412.6K-$938.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,055/0
Senior Care
Comfort Keepers
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #57
comfortkeepersfranchise.com
Startup cost: $83.1K-$114.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 798/0
Tanning Salons
Palm Beach Tan
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #159
palmbeachtan.com
Startup cost: $555.1K-$821.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 240/175
Miscellaneous Personal Care Businesses
The Woodhouse Day Spa
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #374
woodhousespas.com
Startup cost: $499.1K-$658.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/2
Pets
Dog Training
Sit Means Sit Dog Training
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #293
sitmeanssit.com
Startup cost: $45K-$123.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/1
Pet Care
Dogtopia
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #363
dogdaycare.com
Startup cost: $318.4K-$496.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/5
Pet Stores
Wild Birds Unlimited
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #149
wbu.com
Startup cost: $104.2K-$172.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 288/0
Recreation
Sports Businesses
American Poolplayers Association
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #271
poolplayers.com
Startup cost: $16.7K-$19.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 307/6
Sports Equipment & Apparel
Fleet Feet Sports
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #246
fleetfeetsports.com
Startup cost: $178K-$335K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/22
Travel Agencies - Cruise-Only
Cruise Planners
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #22
cruiseplannersfranchise.com
Startup cost: $2.1K-$21.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,757/1
Travel Agencies - Miscellaneous
Results! Travel
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #69
resultstravel.com
Startup cost: $25-10.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 656/0
Retail
Apparel & Accessories
Plato’s Closet
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #108
platoscloset.com
Startup cost: $233.4K-$387.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 408/0
Batteries
Batteries Plus Bulbs
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #72
batteriesplus.com
Startup cost: $208.5K-$385.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 586/42
Convenience Stores
7-Eleven
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #10
franchise.7-eleven.com
Startup cost: $37.2K-$1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53,027/489
Electronics Stores
Cellairis Franchise
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #82
cellairis.com
Startup cost: $43.1K-$397K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 577/51
Tools Distribution
Snap-on Tools
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #25
snapon.com
Startup cost: $152.7K-$318.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,581/210
Vitamins
GNC Franchising
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #23
gncfranchising.com
Startup cost: $167.9K-$294.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,188/3,419
Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Aaron’s
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #15
aaronsfranchise.com
Startup cost: $275.7K-$782.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 782/1,326
Services
Dry Cleaning & Delivery Services
Martinizing Dry Cleaning
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #399
martinizingfranchise.com
Startup cost: $305K-$593.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 422/0
Embroidery & Screen Printing
EmbroidMe
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #143
discoverembroidme.com
Startup cost: $93.7K-$246.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 460/0
Home Inspections
Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #109
pillartopost.com
Startup cost: $33.4K-$41.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 460/0
Moving/Junk-Removal Services
Two Men and a Truck International
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #164
twomenandatruckfranchising.com
Startup cost: $178K-$548.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 248/1
Paint & Sip Studios
Painting with a Twist
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #260
paintingwithatwist.com
Startup cost: $94.3K-$131.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 152/4
Postal & Business Centers
The UPS Store
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #21
theupsstore.com
Startup cost: $150.2K-$420.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,793/0
Printing
Minuteman Press International
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #73
minutemanpress.com
Startup cost: $63.6K-$185.96K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 931/0
Real Estate
RE/MAX
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #75
remax.com
Startup cost: $37.5K-$259K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,665/21
Miscellaneous Services
Pop-A-Lock Franchise System
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #96
popalock.com/franchising.php
Startup cost: $99.99K-$133.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 437/3
Tech
Electronics Repairs
CPR Cell Phone Repair
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #175
cellphonerepair.com
Startup cost: $24.6K-$228.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 169/3
Miscellaneous Tech Services
CMIT Solutions
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #232
cmitfranchise.com
Startup cost: $129.2K-$171.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 143/0