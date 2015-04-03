Watch Out Chick-fil-A: KFC's Chicken Sandwich Sister Chain Is Opening a Second Location

April 3, 2015 2 min read

It looks like Yum Brands has its eyes on Chick-fil-A and the fast-casual chicken scene.

The company that owns KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut will open a second location of its chicken sandwich concept Super Chix in late April, reports Nation’s Restaurant News. The new location will be in Dallas, not far from the restaurant’s first location in Arlington, Texas.

Super Chix represents an approach to chicken clearly influenced by fast casual’s focus on high-quality ingredients and fresh design, as opposed to the fast-food focused KFC.

“[W]e set out on a make-a-way-better-chicken-sandwich quest,” reads the company website. “We left out the junk, we used ingredients everyone can pronounce, and we decided every order would be cooked to order.”

The Super Chix brand appears to be gaining steam, but it has a while to go before becoming a competitor to popular fast-casual chicken chain Chick-fil-A.

While Yum Brands primarily focuses on Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, Super Chix isn’t the company’s only fast-casual-influenced experiment. The company, which hopes to attract more millennial customers in 2015, also owns the Vietnamese sandwich concept Bahn Shop and the fast-casual taco concept U.S. Taco Co. and Urban Taproom.

