'Treps Choice: The Reimagined 2015 Cadillac Escalade

April 7, 2015

Are you a luxury SUV lover? Do you like exceptional aftersales care? Check and check. The 2015 Cadillac Escalade is made for the tough customer with a preference for really controlling their on-and-off road experience. The flagship vehicle focuses on improved efficiency, Active Fuel Management as part of its 6.2L V-8 engine rated at 420 horsepower, and a six-speed automatic transmission equipped with TapShift control.

All of this means that you’re in charge, and it feels pretty great. The Escalade comes with standard size 20 inch wheels, and you have the option to go up to 22 inches. What’s left? What happens after you leave the showroom: Cadillac’s Premium Care Program ensures that long after you’ve opted for the Escalade, you’ll be attended to… and fast.