What Type of Entrepreneur Are You? (Infographic)

Sir Richard Branson’s no boring venture capitalist. Instead, the knighted P.T. Barnum of business has crowned himself an “adventure capitalist.” And, judging by his out of this world aspirations and the wacky publicity stunts he’s pulled over the years, he’s spot-on in his assessment.

The daredevil billionaire and shameless self-promoter will stop at nothing to draw eyeballs to his Virgin companies. He’s jumped off the Palms Hotel Casino in Las Vegas (literally by the seat of his pants), kite surfed with a buck naked model clinging to his back and even mooned a crowd of reporters in Canada.

You might call Branson crazy. We call him an opportunist and a brilliant one at that. Whatever he’s doing, it’s working...all the way to the bank, to the tune of an estimated personal net worth of $4.8 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg, on the other hand, has far less of a flair for drama, especially the on-camera kind. You could say the shy, somewhat socially awkward computer programmer and Facebook co-founder is more in touch with his geeky, analytical side. He’s known to be a “move fast and break things” type of innovator. Yet he’s a carefully calculated, risk-taking ideas man who prefers to stay behind the scenes, overseeing his engineers during all-night hack-a-thons and teaching kids how to code video games.

What type of entrepreneur are you? Are you more Branson or Zuckerberg? An opportunist or an innovator? Or, here comes a tough one, folks -- Are you all talk and no action, a wantrepreneur? We hope not.

To find out, wind your way through the following flowchart-style quiz from HostingAffiliate.com. Obviously it’s not a definitive psychological clinical assessment. It’s a fun, potentially motivating means to getting a general idea of the type of entrepreneur you are. Check it out below.

