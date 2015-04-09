Put A Spring In Your Step At BOUNCE
Tigger: Come on, Rabbit. Let’s you and me bounce, huh?
Rabbit: Good heavens! M-m-m-me bounce?
Tigger: Why, certainly! And look, you’ve got the feet for it.
Rabbit: I have?
Tigger: Sure! Come on, try it! It makes ya feel just grrreat!
(Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too, 1974)
If his statements above are any indication, then Tigger could very well be a spokesperson for the Dubai-based BOUNCE, a “spring-loaded urban playground” housing more than 100 trampolines for you to get jumping on. What’s the point, you ask? Well, other than the fact that bouncing at BOUNCE will, well, “make ya feel just grrreat,” the space this Al Quoz establishment offers can also be put to good use for some really fun team-building activities for you and your staff. Be it with a game of Frisbee (expect to be see some fancy jumps and somersaults), or a no-holds-barred Dodgeball knockout session (extra points for those of you who get the boss), a day at BOUNCE promises to be a fun-filled one with plenty of avenues to help build and encourage communication, trust and leadership traits in your team members.