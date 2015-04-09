Put A Spring In Your Step At BOUNCE

April 9, 2015 2 min read

Tigger: Come on, Rabbit. Let’s you and me bounce, huh?

Rabbit: Good heavens! M-m-m-me bounce?

Tigger: Why, certainly! And look, you’ve got the feet for it.

Rabbit: I have?

Tigger: Sure! Come on, try it! It makes ya feel just grrreat!

(Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too, 1974)

If his statements above are any indication, then Tigger could very well be a spokesperson for the Dubai-based BOUNCE, a “spring-loaded urban playground” housing more than 100 trampolines for you to get jumping on. What’s the point, you ask? Well, other than the fact that bouncing at BOUNCE will, well, “make ya feel just grrreat,” the space this Al Quoz establishment offers can also be put to good use for some really fun team-building activities for you and your staff. Be it with a game of Frisbee (expect to be see some fancy jumps and somersaults), or a no-holds-barred Dodgeball knockout session (extra points for those of you who get the boss), a day at BOUNCE promises to be a fun-filled one with plenty of avenues to help build and encourage communication, trust and leadership traits in your team members.

But what makes BOUNCE particularly appealing is that spending time here will not feel like one of those death-by-Powerpoint corporate retreats or the stuffy golf days that are often passed for team-building activities in this region. “It’s just fun,” explains Doran Davies, COO, BOUNCE. “It’s just making sure that everyone is getting involved. Corporate golf days, for example, for some people at least, is heaven. For some others, not so much- it’s not inclusive by its nature, because you have to have golf clubs, right? Whereas here, you just need two arms, two legs, a pulse, and that’s pretty much it.” And Davies is absolutely right there- a session at BOUNCE can be easily booked online, following which one just needs to come to the space, be fitted with a pair of brightly-colored gel gripper socks, and then, just go all out on the trampolines. So what are you waiting for? Get bouncing, ‘treps!