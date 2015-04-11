Infographics

Time For A Break! (Infographic)

Time For A Break! (Infographic)
Entrepreneur Staff
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We all look forward to our well-deserved breaks. There are a few ways to make sure that your breaks help you keep your mood and energy high, and your anxiety and stress levels at a low. This infographic by Quill.com gives you the rundown on how to make the most out of your break, and how employees can benefit from them the most-  and this includes taking a mid-day nap for better performance on the job!

