My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Silicon Valley

Trials, Tribulations and Tone Deafness Feed HBO's 'Silicon Valley'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Trials, Tribulations and Tone Deafness Feed HBO's 'Silicon Valley'
Image credit: HBO
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Venture firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers just put an embarrassing gender-discrimination lawsuit behind it. Now, thanks to the HBO show "Silicon Valley," it's about to get dinged Hollywood-style.

The lawsuit that thrust the firm into the headlines last month caught show creator Mike Judge's eye, but played out too late for the current season, he said in an interview Wednesday night ahead of the show's Bay Area premiere. "Silicon Valley" has attracted a loyal following in the region for its incisive and accurate skewering of the culture around technology companies.

Instead, look for a spoof on Kleiner co-founder Tom Perkins, whose comparison last year between the persecution of European Jews in the 1930s and taxation touched off a storm of criticism.

Other real-life events parodied in this season's plotline include the high-profile protests around the buses that ferry workers in San Francisco to jobs at big technology companies in Silicon Valley. In particular, Judge and executive producer Alec Berg said, one scene will reference an unnamed protestor who gained notoriety for his tendency to jump astride the buses and vomit on demand.

Some of the jibes will take aim at the fetishism of failure around Silicon Valley, where entrepreneurs laud the ability of fiascos to teach valuable lessons.

"It's usually talked about from successful billionaires' point of view," Judge said. "For people who are so intelligent I think they are missing the mark on that one."

Entrepreneurs' tendency to position their startups as altruistic endeavors will also take a hit or two.

"Everything we're doing up here, we're doing for philanthropy," said Berg, rolling his eyes at the notion profits don't matter.

The premiere attracted several Silicon Valley players, including Marc Pincus, the Zynga Inc founder who is taking back the reins at the gaming company, and Yelp Inc founder Jeremy Stoppelman. Noticeably absent was Elon Musk, who attended last year's premiere and pronounced the show not realistic enough.

Still, the show's creators sometimes bounce ideas off Musk, they said, along with leading venture capitalists Marc Andreessen, Roger McNamee and Peter Thiel.

And, they said, the Kleiner Perkins gender trial still might feed into future seasons.

"We're starting to think about Season Three a little bit," Judge said, adding it wasn't certain the show would extend beyond the current one.

Season Two premieres Sunday on the premium cable channel owned by Time Warner Inc.

(Editing by Mary Milliken and Christian Plumb)

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Google

19 Crazy Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Google

The Digest

This Global Tea Company Is Infused With Sustainability Practices, Allowing It to Win Huge Tech Companies as Customers

Project Grow

10 Movies Every Entrepreneur Needs to Watch