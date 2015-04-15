Your Own Private Island: Business Stays At The Four Seasons Bahrain Bay

April 15, 2015 5 min read

One of the draws of the Four Seasons in Bahrain is the bevy of artwork positioned throughout the hotel, and the pieces are all original works by artists from the Gulf nation. Yes, you might be visiting Bahrain for work, but by sheer dint of interesting architecture and interior design, tantalizing F&B outlets, and finally, being situated on a private island, the newest Four Seasons property in the region makes your business jaunts to the Kingdom that much more bearable (and maybe even a little bit indulgent).

Greg Pirkle, General Manager of the property, is a hospitality industry veteran with nearly three decades of experience. Prior to joining the newest Four Seasons in the region, he was the General Manager at the Four Seasons Riyadh, and had moved to Saudi Arabia from his previous position as the General Manager at the Four Seasons Resort in Langkawi, Malaysia. “I first joined Four Seasons Boston in 1989, and enjoyed a rapid ascent to senior executive positions within the respective properties I worked for, namely the Four Seasons Hotel Boston, Pierre Hotel in New York, Regent Hotel Jakarta, Four Seasons Resort Great Exuma at Emerald Bay in the Bahamas, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, and the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.” Pirkle names the lattermost as his favorite Four Seasons property globally, where he spent five years of his career, adding that the Four Seasons Bahrain Bay shares similar “urban resort” qualities with the Maui hotel. One resort-like quality is the ambience of refined calm that permeates all of the spaces in the immaculate structure. The lobby boasts a sky-wall that opens out to a terrace populated by majestic olive trees imported from Spain prior to the official opening of the hotel.

Image credit: Four Seasons Bahrain Bay

Having recently welcomed acclaimed Chef Wolfgang Puck to Bahrain for the launch of his signature outlet CUT, Pirkle also fielded a great deal of the region’s culinary press who were interested in hearing about the seven F&B outlets in the hotel. Some of the specialties on CUT’s menu recommended for the corporate meal with associates? Puck’s memorable prime wet and dry-aged beef, an interesting selection of shellfish, and roasted whole fresh fish presented in the best traditions of hospitality. In addition to “a wide range of culinary experiences on the hotel premises, and incredible workout facilities with the latest equipment as well as spa facilities to start the day or unwind in the evening,” Pirkle also ranks consistent high speed internet in first place when catering to the business client

So all in all, when visiting your new private island, expect to eat well with varied and expertly-executed dining options, rest easy with help from the concierge whenever you need it, and get in a good day’s work. The GM at the Four Seasons Bahrain Bay would have it no other way.

Recommended by the GM

Greg Pirkle, General Manager, Four Seasons Bahrain Bay. Image credit: Four Seasons Bahrain Bay

“We are proud to offer Hermès amenities in all room categories, as well as a separate working station, wired and wireless internet with streaming options directly connected to a 55-inch TV, bathroom mirror TV, 24-hour laundry and tailor services, and probably the most appealing: our 55 sq m. rooms with floor to ceiling windows.”

CONFERENCE CAPABILITIES “We take pride in our business meeting facilities as we are providing Bahrain’s most elevated meeting experience on the 50th and 51st floors with the latest high-tech video conference facility including an 82-inch LCD screen. We named these meeting spaces Sky 1-4 as at Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, truly, the sky is the limit when it comes to hosting the business audience. Our biggest ballroom, Al Bahrain Ballroom, can be separated into three different segments with revolving partitions which can easily accommodate 200 guests in each section. The equipment is state of the art, including teleconferencing and LCD projector.”

Image credit: Four Seasons Bahrain Bay

“I’m personally fond of golf, so my vote definitely goes for the Royal Golf Club Bahrain, which is home to Bahrain’s only 18-hole championship standard golf course and to a par 3 9-hole course. For those looking for some high-class presents for the wife and kids, Moda Mall is the perfect spot. It is located only three minutes away from the Hotel. Last, but not least, our extensive spa with four interconnected buildings and a modern gym is definitely something not to miss either in the morning or after a long day full of business meetings.”

DINE “My personal favorite is Bahrain Bay Kitchen with its second-to-none international cuisine. I would specifically mention the slow-cooked BBQ short ribs in the Western Cuisine section.”