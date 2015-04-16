6 Apps to Help You Be a Better Leader

April 16, 2015 4 min read

When looking for tools to become a better leader, look no further than the app store. From simplifying teamwork and processes to relieving stress, there’s an app for that.

These apps take care of the little things, so business leaders can be the best leaders they can be:

1. Dapulse

Dapulse allows leaders to quickly know the status of projects and collaborate with team members. Within the app, users create boards that show projects, the team member leading the project, and the status of the project at each stage. Boards are customizable to create the columns and categories that make sense for each initiative.

Boards serve as an overview of what’s going on, but the platform also allows users to get a more detailed view and to communicate on each task. Each project has its own page, called a pulse, that acts like a Facebook wall. Team members can post updates, information, questions, documents, photos and anything they need to share about the project.

The app allows leaders to paint a big picture for the team to see of all that is to be accomplished. The transparent platform also builds better communication and teamwork, and keeps managers in touch with what their team members actually do on a day-to-day basis.

2. Bill.com

In the digital age, paper is a waste, especially when it comes to bills and invoices. Papers need to be processed and filed by multiple employees and are easily lost. Move payments to the cloud to simplify and expedite the process.

With Bill.com, a digital payments platform for businesses, leaders can receive, view and manage bills in one place. The app manages both payables and receivables to keep expenses clear and payments on time.

3. WunWun

Running a business is a lot of responsibility. Between big-picture management duties and smaller administrative tasks, to-do lists run wild, overwhelming leaders. Reduce errands with WunWun.

The delivery app allows users to place orders from stores and restaurants and have their purchases delivered within an hour. Like Uber, delivery prices fluctuate depending on time of day, traffic and weather.

Outsourcing administrative errands can help leaders feel less stressed and give them more time focus on clients and employees. A lighter workload can also give leaders some much needed downtime to relax and spend time with family.

4. MapMyFitness

With the pressures of running a business, personal health and fitness are often low on the priority list. In addition to the health benefits, regular exercise can relieve stress, clear the mind and release endorphins for an energy boost. Use MapMyFitness to simplify workouts.

The app finds exercise routes in cities around the world, tracks progress and can track overall activity by uploading data from fitness trackers. The platform also allows users to log their eating habits along with their workouts to get a better sense their overall health.

5. LinkedIn Connected

LinkedIn Connected uses information from the professional network to improve connections and build stronger relationships. The app sends notifications about job changes, birthdays, work anniversaries and more so users know when to reach out to their contacts.

Meeting with a new connection? The pre-meeting intelligence feature shows what the connection has in common and summarizes their information into the important points to remember.

6. Moovit

Nothing is worse than running to the subway and getting to the platform just as the train is pulling away from the station. Being on time is always the goal, but in a busy city, public transportation can throw off the most punctual of plans. Moovit takes the guesswork out of public transportation and shows the fastest and most convenient routes to take at any given time.

The app offers schedules, maps, live updates and navigation for more than 500 cities around the world. Avoid the stress of being late and spend more time focused on what’s important.

