Mergers and Acquisitions

Is Yahoo Buying Foursquare? Rumors Continue to Swirl.

Recurring rumors that Yahoo has its sights set on acquiring Foursquare have taken the spotlight again -- this time, with a price tag attached.

In a bid to ramp up its mobile prowess, Yahoo could be paying as much as $900 million for the local discovery app, Techcrunch reports. Foursquare, which splintered into two products last year -- a localized search platform and a check-in app called Swarm -- is used by more than 55 million people across the globe.

Reports of the deal are hardly firm, with some sources quoting a done deal, and others alleging no knowledge of the talks whatsoever. Sources told Re/code and CNBC that no acquisition is in the works.

Yahoo and Foursquare both declined to comment on rumors or speculation.

Foursquare has long been in Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer’s crosshairs, according to Techcrunch. Mayer reportedly kept a close eye on both Foursquare and Tumblr during her star-making tenure at Google, and Yahoo ultimately acquired Tumblr two years ago in a much-ballyhooed $1.1 billion deal.

Related: Yahoo's New Email Option: No Password, No Problem

