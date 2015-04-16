Stop What You're Doing: A New 'Star Wars' Trailer Just Dropped

April 16, 2015 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you somehow haven't been on social media in the past hour or so, this will be news to you: A new Star Wars trailer just dropped.

It's been four months since Disney released its teaser trailer for the film, and predictably, people are freaking out all over social media.

Twitter is now just a giant vat of emotions. All the feels.

I'm going to put on one of my Star Wars tshirts and roll around on the ground making Chewbacca noises because I'm an adult. — Karlee Kanz (@KarleeKanz) April 16, 2015

I GOT SO MANY CHILLS WATCHING THE NEW TRAILER FOR STAR WARS UGH — madison (@venomxdrip) April 16, 2015

STAR WARS STAR WARS STAR WARS STAR WARS STAR WARS STAR WARS STAR WARS STAR WARS STAR WARS STAR WARS STAR WARS https://t.co/66eUZePVMN — prestøn |-/ (@prestonmxknight) April 16, 2015

why am i legit crying over a star wars trailer im such a nerd oh my god — Mr. 3 (@BigHPrivateEye) April 16, 2015