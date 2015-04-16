My Queue

Star Wars

Stop What You're Doing: A New 'Star Wars' Trailer Just Dropped

Stop What You're Doing: A New 'Star Wars' Trailer Just Dropped
Image credit: Star Wars | Youtube
Star Wars
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you somehow haven't been on social media in the past hour or so, this will be news to you: A new Star Wars trailer just dropped.

It's been four months since Disney released its teaser trailer for the film, and predictably, people are freaking out all over social media.

Twitter is now just a giant vat of emotions. All the feels. 

