6 Ways to Beat the Back-to-Work Blues After Vacation (Infographic)

April 17, 2015 1 min read

Sand. Sun. Surf. Sangria. Imagine total relaxation on vacation, miles away from the demands of work. Then imagine the dreaded first day back at the office. Cue the funk. Post-vacation feelings of stress, sadness and sometimes even anger and depression creep up.

It goes without saying. After unwinding on holiday, it’s tough to wind back up to work mode. But making the tricky shift from leave to labor doesn’t have to be a total drag, not if you plan ahead and give yourself permission to gently ease into the transition.

Related: A Business Owner's Guide to a Stress-Free Summer Vacation

From reminiscing about your vacation adventures to planning your next getaway, from eating right to exercising and beyond, there are plenty of smart, simple steps you can take to beat the back-to-work blues.

So shake the sand from your feet, take a deep, cleansing breath and try some of the soothing suggestions illustrated in the infographic from Medway Leisure Travel below. They should make your return to the daily grind a little bit easier, and maybe, just maybe even sustain you until your next escape.

Related: How to Vacation Like a Boss