The Executive Selection: Versace SS15
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
The executive wardrobe can deviate from the accepted norms, and that can mean incorporating a bit of color and possibly fabrics that you haven’t yet considered wearing.
What isn’t to be toyed with in terms of your attire is the tailoring- no matter the brand, the fit and cuts are an essential detail. Versace’s SS15 collection is inspired by Cuba’s dynamic energy and Havana’s style sensibility.