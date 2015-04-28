My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Productivity

This Simple Psychological Trick Can Make You Feel More Productive

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Imagine you had complete freedom to structure a single hour of your workday for maximum productivity and happiness.

Would you labor uninterrupted over a single project — or would you divide the hour into a few different slots, one for a client phone call, one for weeding through your inbox, and one for making headway on that project?

If you were like most people, you'd choose the latter option. But you wouldn't be doing yourself any favors.

According to research from professors at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, we generally assume that multitasking will make us happier than focusing on a single activity. And we're right — sort of.

"We are told over and over again that variety is the spice of life, the key to happiness," study coauthor Jordan Etkin tells Business Insider. "But we don't always experience variety as positive."

When we're engaged in different tasks over the course of a long period of time — say, a day or a week — we do in fact feel happier. But when we're constantly switching up our activity within the span of 10 minutes or an hour, we actually feel less happy. 

In one telling experiment, researchers instructed some college students to spend an hour studying for a bunch of different classes and told others to study for a single class. When the hour was up, the first group said they felt less productive, and therefore less happy, than students in the second group.

The researchers suspect that it all boils down to how productive you feel, which in Western cultures is key to happiness. Switching back and forth between different tasks over a short time period is "costly in terms of our cognitive resources," Etkin says. That leaves us feeling stressed and limits our ability to perform well on any single task. 

"Even if we accomplish what we set out to, we don't feel as productive," Etkin says.

Of course, the easy solution would be to divide the day into hour-long slots in which we focus on single tasks. But few of us actually have the liberty to do so, not when the boss needs a project update in the next 15 minutes and there are 12 urgent emails in our inbox.

Fortunately, the researchers suggest a simple psychological hack to overcome this problem. If you're obligated to perform multiple tasks at once, mentally bucket them under a single category. 

So, for example, while you're responding to those emails and banging out that project update, tell yourself that everything you're doing is work-related. Or you could imagine that all those tasks are helping you get a promotion. Simply reducing the perception of task variety, without changing anything about the tasks themselves, is enough to make us feel happy and productive. 

Then, when you've got a whole Sunday to spend as you please, you can bounce around between working out, cooking, and socializing with friends — a surefire recipe for feeling happy and energized when you're back at the office Monday morning.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity

Why You Don't Need Hard Deadlines to Succeed

Productivity

Why the Pomodoro Technique Is Failing You

Productivity

This Productivity Hack Can Help You Get Your Focus Back