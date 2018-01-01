Shana Lebowitz

Shana Lebowitz is a strategy reporter for Business Insider. 

The Homeless Man Who Went Viral for Handing Out His Résumé on a Highway Had Quit His Job to Become an Entrepreneur -- and Even Though He Failed, He Plans to Try Again
David Casarez quit his job as a web developer at General Motors to launch his own tech startup.
A Classic Piece of Advice on Being a Good Boss Is Just as Useful Today as It Was When It Was Originally Published in 1974
An effective boss lets employees tackle problems on their own, according to a classic article in the Harvard Business Review.
Amazon's Program for Underperforming Employees Includes a Courtroom-Style Videoconference With a Jury of Peers
While experts agree it's innovative, they're split on whether it works.
10 'Bad' Habits That Are Actually Signs You're Smarter Than You Think
In small doses, same 'bad' habits can be part of a healthy lifestyle.
Elon Musk Reportedly Gave His Assistant a 2-Week Test When She Asked for a Big Raise -- What Happened to Her Is an Important Lesson in Salary Negotiations
In his 2015 biography, Ashlee Vance shares the story of how Musk stopped working with his longtime executive assistant in early 2014.
Why Valedictorians Rarely Become Rich and Famous -- and the Average Millionaire's College GPA is 2.9
A study of 700 American millionaires found that their average GPA was just 2.9.
7 Things People Think Are Terrible for Their Productivity That Actually Aren't
If there's one universal truth about productivity, it's that not everything works for everyone.
Richard Branson Caught an Employee Sleeping at the Office and Snapped a Hilarious Photo
Perhaps snoozing in full view of the rest of the office when the company founder was due for a visit wasn't the best idea.
This Timeline Explains How the 40-Hour Workweek Came About
The fight for an eight-hour workday began in 1866 and ended in 1940.
9 Books Elon Musk Thinks Everyone Should Read
Ever since he was a child, Musk has been a big reader, of everything from science-fiction novels to historical biographies.
This Personality Trait Predicts Your Tendency to Lie and Cheat
Employers might want to start testing for honesty and humility before hiring or promoting people.
This Simple Psychological Trick Can Make You Feel More Productive
Multi-tasking isn't the key to feeling more accomplished at the end of the day.
