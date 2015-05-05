My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Freelancers

How to Incorporate Freelancers Into Your Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Incorporate Freelancers Into Your Business
Image credit: Jeff Sheldon | StockSnap.io
Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO of Catalant
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Eventually, most businesses find themselves facing a skills gap. Hiring additional full-time staff members is one way to bridge this, but in many situations, adding outside expertise on a freelance basis makes the most strategic and fiscal sense.

Hiring freelancers allows you to scale your business with agility. It’s an opportunity to bring in skilled individuals without added salaries and benefits. But some businesses fail to properly incorporate freelancers into their day-to-day operations and company culture. This results in poor output and wasted money, and it gives freelancers a bad rap. 

At my company, our experiences with freelancers have almost always been positive. Some of this has to do with the people we hire, and some of this is from things we've learned along the way. Here are four things to know about working with freelancers.

Related: 3 Secrets to Finding the Best Freelancer for Your Company

1. Make the right choice

Maximizing the output of your freelancers starts with your hiring process.

Research who's available, as well as the going rate for their services. Identify the best candidates by looking at reviews and testimonials from past clients. This will give you a good idea of the freelancers’ personalities, work ethic and overall skill sets. Also, try to get your hands on some samples of their previous work to get a sneak peek at their style.

Pay close attention to how they communicate. You always want to bring in someone who has your business goals in mind. If you aren’t on the same page, you’ll probably end up with a product that doesn’t fit your needs.

2. Provide clear direction

Once you make the hire, avoid surprises by making sure you align expectations and incentives for both parties before the first day. Work together to define deliverables and create a project timeline.

For example, one of our top freelancers is frequently in high demand among clients. Early in the relationship, we made sure to take the time to understand her preferences in project type and in how we communicate. That upfront investment has paid dividends in the form of efficient communication, fewer false starts on projects and a more symbiotic and productive relationship.

Related: The Portfolio Life: A Surprising Route to Job Security

3. Make them your teammates

Be sure to welcome all freelancers as new team members, and encourage them to attend meetings and company functions. Even if they’ve only been hired for a one-time project, promoting an atmosphere of inclusion and camaraderie will always result in the best product.

4. Focus on communication

Communication is essential to functional relationships between businesses and freelancers. Make yourself available to them. Share information freely. Create an environment where everyone feels comfortable asking questions. If your freelancers work off-site, communication tools like Skype and join.me can provide the best of both worlds.

Every employee deserves to feel valued, regardless of his job title or status. Treating freelancers as equals shows them that they’re essential members of your team -- and this will lead to a mutually beneficial relationship for everyone involved.

Related: Why You Should Constantly 'Fire' Yourself and Your Employees

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Freelancers

Upwork to Charge Freelancers to Bid on Jobs, Further Squeezing Those Who Rely on the 'Gig Economy'

Freelancers

3 Ways to Attract Top Freelancers to Your Company

Freelancers

It's Way Past Time to Get Over These 3 Stereotypes About Freelance Workers