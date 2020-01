The Executive Selection: Christian Louboutin

May 2, 2015 1 min read

For the overnight work trip or a weekend away, we like the Christian Louboutin Fredo Carryall that’s suitable to go straight from the terminal to the boardroom. Part of the brand’s collection of better leathers , the duffle is built with both shoulder strap and handles for easier management. The reinforced handles and sturdy stitching both work to ensure that wear and tear won’t take a toll on the bag’s good looks. Roomy and clean-lined, frequent fliers will appreciate that the large zippered compartment has some give to store extras, but keeps its shape overall.