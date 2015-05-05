Tim Ferriss on How to Become Superhuman at Any Skill

May 5, 2015 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



There are few men like today’s guest on The School of Greatness.

Tim Ferriss is a stand-out entrepreneur, author, consultant, athlete, bio-hacker, life-hacker and friend.

If you haven’t heard of him yet, who knows where you’ve been.

But in this episode of the show, I wanted to learn some things about Tim that I and most people don’t know.

So we talk about being bullied as kids, about who his mentors were growing up, about him getting really beat up doing some stunts recently, and about his most irrational fears.

One of the most exciting things we talk about is his new TV show The Tim Ferriss Experiment. It is amazing to say the least.

Tim took on the superhuman challenge of becoming as good as possible in 5 days at a variety of skills that he had no experience with prior.

The premise of the show is that we are actually capable of doing so much more than we think when we put our minds to it and have the right teachers.

Tim tells some crazy stories of what happened while filming the show (he didn’t succeed at all his challenges FYI) and I can’t wait to watch every episode.

It is a privilege to bring back my good friend Tim Ferriss for Episode 170 to uncover how we can all become superhuman at something.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Learn: