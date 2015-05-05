Tim Ferriss on How to Become Superhuman at Any Skill
There are few men like today’s guest on The School of Greatness.
Tim Ferriss is a stand-out entrepreneur, author, consultant, athlete, bio-hacker, life-hacker and friend.
If you haven’t heard of him yet, who knows where you’ve been.
But in this episode of the show, I wanted to learn some things about Tim that I and most people don’t know.
So we talk about being bullied as kids, about who his mentors were growing up, about him getting really beat up doing some stunts recently, and about his most irrational fears.
One of the most exciting things we talk about is his new TV show The Tim Ferriss Experiment. It is amazing to say the least.
Tim took on the superhuman challenge of becoming as good as possible in 5 days at a variety of skills that he had no experience with prior.
The premise of the show is that we are actually capable of doing so much more than we think when we put our minds to it and have the right teachers.
Tim tells some crazy stories of what happened while filming the show (he didn’t succeed at all his challenges FYI) and I can’t wait to watch every episode.
It is a privilege to bring back my good friend Tim Ferriss for Episode 170 to uncover how we can all become superhuman at something.
In This Episode, You Will Learn:
- Why Tim loves fallible superheroes like Wolverine
- The ups and downs of having a lot of alone time (especially as a kid)
- His experience being bullied as a kid
- His introverted side and how he manages being around lots of people
- What to do when you’re mad at someone and want to reply immediately
- Why he thinks spending 30 minutes a day outside, barefoot, would have helped him while writing The 4 Hour Workweek
- Walking is underrated – why we should walk a lot more
- His spiritual philosophy (and why he doesn’t talk about it much)
- The powerful benefits of lucid dreaming
- How to manage loneliness – get active and grounded and play physically
- How important a set workout schedule is and why you should record your progress
- What Tim would do with $50 billion to help the world
- How to get busy people to respond to your emails
