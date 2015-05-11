5 Conferences About the Nitty-Gritty of Succeeding as an Entrepreneur

May 11, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The right conference can leapfrog growth in your business. You can learn new and exciting strategies while networking with fellow world-changers with whom you can form partnerships. In addition to these reasons, there is also the excitement of travel, excellent food, and memorable experiences.

Picking the right conference, however, can be frustrating. For years, there have been conferences rich with inspiration and theory, but lacking practical application. Entrepreneurs thirst for actionable information they can use as soon as the conference is over.

Here is a list of five unique conferences that give the practical information along with the inspiration. These conferences are dedicated to helping entrepreneurs succeed in building a business and life they love.

1. Readers Legacy Awards and Writers Conference.

This conference is the brainchild of entrepreneur Ken Dunn, a successful multi-level marketer who made millions. He wanted to publish a book about his strategies and was ripped off by a publisher. That led him to start an entrepreneurial publishing company, Next Century Publishing.

The conference was created to help entrepreneurs learn what works in publishing today. Not theory, not hype or played out strategies, just raw strategy from speakers who have sold millions of books. Writing is an important part of business, even if you’ll never write a book. This conference teaches you how to write effectively. The conference takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 4-7.

Related: Should You Self-Publish or Commercially Publish Your Book?

2. Podcast Movement.

Podcasting is one of the fastest and hottest areas of growth for entrepreneurs. There are podcasts that now get more downloads than traditional radio shows have listeners. Podcasting is a less crowded space than blogging or traditional media, and will only grow as it becomes more mainstream.

Four entrepreneurs who were tired of podcasting not getting the spotlight it deserves created Podcast Movement. The conference was funded through KickStarter, which means it’s a conference by podcasters and for podcasters. You will can arrive with no knowledge of podcasting and go home with enough practical information to create a new avenue for your business. The conference takes place in Dallas, Texas on July 31 through August 2.

Related: 5 Ways Podcasting Can Help Your Business Grow

3. Video Branding Lab.

When it comes to standing out and growing your business, branding is a hugely influential. When it comes to branding, video is a huge part of that equation. The right video can bring new business and convert causal leads.

The Video Branding Lab is a conference that can help you build a great brand and stand out from your competition. The conference is powerful because, by design, it’s a smaller event. You will be able to get help, and your questions answered, in a group of hungry entrepreneurs. You will have a chance to make deeper connections. The conference is in Fullerton, California on June 6.

Related: In Branding, Play the Long Game

4. Pioneer Nation.

World traveler and rule breaker Chris Guillebeau brings this conference to you. Chris is the New York Times best-selling author of three books that teach entrepreneurs how to create a thriving business and buck the norm. It’s an intimate conference packed with practical strategy. The conference takes place in Portland, Oregon on October 2-4.

Related: 5 Keys To Making Your Business Thrive on Facebook

5. Traffic Generation All-Stars.

This last conference is unique and something we will see a lot more of because it’s a virtual conference. While the conference experience is great, some of us introverts don’t do well in big groups. This conference is an answer to that issue. Building traffic is one of the most significant struggles for entrepreneurs, and this conference is designed to help you do just that. Learn practical strategy from some of the best entrepreneurs in the business. The conference takes place virtually July 11-25.

These five conferences are fluff-free and packed with actionable strategy. They offer a create opportunity to learn new areas to grow your business and life your dream life.

Related: 3 Tips to Get the Most Out of Conferences