A List of Food Franchises and How Much They Cost

June 16, 2015 12 min read

This story appears in the June 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Feeling hungry? Some of the oldest, largest and most successful franchises around are food businesses. In fact, more than a quarter of the companies that ranked in Entrepreneur’s 2015 Franchise 500® are quick-service, full-service or retail food franchises. And you’ll find every one of them on the following pages.

One appeal of food franchising is that creative franchisees can contribute to a company’s success. Can you imagine McDonald’s without the Big Mac, Egg McMuffin or Filet-O-Fish? What about Dairy Queen without the Blizzard? If not for inventive franchisees—and franchisors open to new ideas—these iconic menu items wouldn’t exist. So throughout this listing, we’ve highlighted a few of the many offerings franchisees have helped create. Who knows—one just might become the next Big Mac.

Keep in mind as you read our listing that it is not intended as an endorsement of any particular franchise but simply as a starting point for your own research. Before investing in any opportunity, always review the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to other franchisees to find out if the franchise is right for you.

BAKED GOODS

Auntie Anne’s Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #34

Soft pretzels

auntieannes.com

Startup cost: $194.9K-$367.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,598/17

Cinnabon

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #65

Cinnamon rolls, baked goods, coffee

cinnabon.com

Startup cost: $180.1K-$385.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,245/1

Great American Cookies

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #145

Cookies

greatamericancookies.com

Startup cost: $183.4K-$317.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 344/0

Wetzel’s Pretzels

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #160

Soft pretzels, lemonade, hot dogs

wetzels.com

Startup cost: $156.3K-$370.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 273/14

Great Harvest Franchising

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #179

Bread bakery

greatharvest.com

Startup cost: $121.5K-$622.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 209/0

Krispy Kreme Doughnut

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #209

Doughnuts

krispykreme.com

Startup cost: $275K-$1.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 780/103

Pretzelmaker

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #264

Pretzels

pretzelmaker.com

Startup cost: $154.7K-$238.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 300/0

Gigi’s Cupcakes

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #267

Cupcakes

gigiscupcakesusa.com

Startup cost: $215K-$364K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 92/2

Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #277

Bakery cafe

nestlecafe.com

Startup cost: $157.5k-$395.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 130/7

Philly Pretzel Factory

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #294

Pretzels

phillypretzelfactory.com

Startup cost: $157.6K-$355.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/2

Big Apple Bagels/My Favorite Muffin

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #467

Bagels, sandwiches, muffins, coffee, smoothies

babcorp.com

Startup cost: $273.3K-$397.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/0

CHICKEN

KFC

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #16

Chicken

kfcfranchise.com

Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 13,846/5,029

Church’s Chicken

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #46

Chicken

churchs.com

Startup cost: $413.3K-$1.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,396/261

Buffalo Wild Wings

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #59

Buffalo wings, sandwiches

buffalowildwings.com

Startup cost: $1.4M-$3.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 585/495

Wingstop Restaurants

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #70

Chicken wings

wingstop.com

Startup cost: $211.6K-$650.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 645/19

Bojangles’ Restaurants

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #93

Cajun chicken, biscuits, iced tea

bojangles-franchise.com

Startup cost: $356.7K-$558.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 374/258

Chester’s

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #119

Chicken

chestersinternational.com

Startup cost: $4.6K-$303.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,143/0

Golden Chick

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #212

Chicken

goldenchick.com

Startup cost: $758.95K-$1.7M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 124/6

Zaxby’s Franchising

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #256

Chicken fingers, Buffalo wings, sandwiches, salads

zaxbysfranchising.com

Startup cost: $215.1K-$655.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 555/117

Hurricane Grill & Wings

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #368

Chicken wings, sandwiches, salads

hurricanewings.com

Startup cost: $320K-$895K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/8

COFFEE

Dunkin’ Donuts

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #11

Coffee, doughnuts, baked goods

dunkinfranchising.com

Startup cost: $216.1K-$1.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,310/0

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #438

Hawaiian coffee and smoothies

mauiwowifranchise.com

Startup cost: $71.7K-$385.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 202/0

Biggby Coffee

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #458

Specialty coffee, tea, smoothies, baked goods

biggby.com

Startup cost: $159.9K-$316.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 168/0

FROZEN DESSERTS

Baskin-Robbins

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #43

Ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen beverages

baskinrobbinsfranchising.com

Startup cost: $102.9K-$388.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,546/6

Cold Stone Creamery

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #54

Ice cream, sorbet

kahalamgmt.com

Startup cost: $277.4K-$464.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,401/22

Dairy Queen

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #56

Ice cream, burgers, chicken

dairyqueen.com

Startup cost: $362.4K-$1.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,385/3

Rita’s Italian Ice

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #84

Italian ice, frozen custard, gelato

ritasice.com

Startup cost: $140.2K-$413.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 555/0

Culver Franchising System

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #85

Frozen custard, specialty burgers

culvers.com

Startup cost: $1.5M-$3.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 511/8

Kona Ice

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #87

Shaved-ice truck

kona-ice.com

Startup cost: $114.1K-$129.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 599/18

Carvel

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #110

Ice cream, ice-cream cakes

carvel.com

Startup cost: $249.3K-$381.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 445/0

Menchie’s

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #111

Self-serve frozen yogurt

menchies.com

Startup cost: $218.3K-$385.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 478/1

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #132

Frozen yogurt

orangeleafyogurt.com

Startup cost: $354K-$476K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 312/0

Yogurtland Franchising

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #168

Self-serve frozen yogurt

franchise.yogurt-land.com

Startup cost: $336.8K-$788.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 292/19

Freddy’s Frozen Custard

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #213

Frozen custard, steakburgers, hot dogs

freddysusa.com

Startup cost: $596.2K-$1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 127/14

Pinkberry Ventures

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #245

Frozen yogurt, frozen-yogurt shakes, Greek-yogurt smoothies

pinkberry.com

Startup cost: $311.3K-$615.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 250/16

Marble Slab Creamery

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #261

Ice cream, frozen yogurt, baked goods

marbleslab.com

Startup cost: $230.1K-$372.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 349/0

Ben & Jerry’s

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #282

Ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet, smoothies

benjerry.com

Startup cost: $155.99K-$485.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 580/14

Sub Zero Ice Cream

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #347

Ice cream, yogurt, custard, smoothies

subzeroicecream.com

Startup cost: $160K-$381K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/2

Sweet Frog Premium Frozen Yogurt

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #355

Self-serve frozen yogurt

sweetfrog.com

Startup cost: $282.5K-$467.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 204/68

Bahama Buck’s Original Shaved Ice

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #359

Shaved ice, fruit smoothies

bahamabucks.com

Startup cost: $205.7K-$623.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/3

The Haagen-Dazs Shoppe

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #416

Ice cream, frozen yogurt

haagendazsshoppecompany.com

Startup cost: $145.2K-$457.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 216/0

Red Mango - Yogurt Cafe & Juice Bar

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #419

Frozen yogurt, smoothies, juices, wraps

redmangofranchise.com

Startup cost: $194.6K-$491.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 321/1

TCBY and Mrs. Fields

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #456

Frozen yogurt, cookies

franchise.tcby.com

Startup cost: $200K-$492.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 836/3

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #468

Ice cream, frozen yogurt, ices, sherbets

brusters.com

Startup cost: $188K-$1.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 181/2

FULL-SERVICE RESTAURANTS

Denny’s

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #8

Family restaurant

dennysfranchising.com

Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,541/161

Golden Corral Franchising Systems

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #100

Family steakhouse, buffet and bakery

goldencorralfranchise.com

Startup cost: $1.9M-$5.7M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 384/114

Johnny Rockets

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #207

Burger restaurant

johnnyrockets.com

Startup cost: $539.5K-$975.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 306/28

CiCi’s Pizza

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #269

All-you-can-eat pizza buffet

cicispizza.com

Startup cost: $443.8K-$716.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 445/17

Quaker Steak & Lube

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #314

Chicken wings, burgers, salads, steaks

quakersteakandlube.com

Startup cost: $1.4M-$3.7M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/15

East Coast Wings

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #337

Buffalo wings

eastcoastwingsfranchise.com

Startup cost: $648.4K-$993.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/2

Another Broken Egg Cafe

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #354

Breakfast, brunch and lunch cafe

anotherbrokenegg.com

Startup cost: $459.5K-$1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/2

HuHot Mongolian Grills

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #362

Mongolian grill restaurant

huhot.com

Startup cost: $777K-$977K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/8

The Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grille

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #390

Sports-theme restaurant and bar

thegreeneturtle.com

Startup cost: $1.5M-$1.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/12

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #404

Japanese barbecue restaurant

gyu-kaku.com

Startup cost: $781.8K-$2.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 673/16

Tilted Kilt Franchise Operating

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #411

Restaurant and bar

tiltedkilt.com

Startup cost: $919K-$2.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 89/2

Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #420

Restaurant and sports bar

bostons.com

Startup cost: $1.1M-$2.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 412/1

Hooters Restaurant

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #425

Casual restaurant

hooters.com

Startup cost: $906.5K-$3.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 228/190

The Melting Pot Restaurants

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #478

Fondue restaurant

meltingpotfranchise.com

Startup cost: $977.8K-$1.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/3

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #480

’50s-style diner

hwy55burgers.com

Startup cost: $173.8K-$324.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 106/9

HAMBURGERS

Jack in the Box

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #4

Burgers

jackinthebox.com

Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,786/465

McDonald’s

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #14

Burgers, chicken, salads, beverages

aboutmcdonalds.com

Startup cost: $1M-$2.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 29,544/6,714

Hardee’s

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #17

Burgers, chicken, biscuits

ckefranchise.com

Startup cost: $1.3M-$1.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,538/457

Sonic Drive-In Restaurants

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #24

Burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, breakfast, beverages

franchise.sonicdrivein.com

Startup cost: $1M-$1.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,126/396

Carl’s Jr. Restaurants

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #49

Burgers

carlsjrfranchising.com

Startup cost: $1.3M-$1.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 998/437

Fatburger North America

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #284

Burgers

fatburger.com

Startup cost: $498.1K-$850.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 153/3

Elevation Burger

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #350

Organic burgers, fries, shakes

elevationburger.com

Startup cost: $408.5K-$821.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/5

Checkers and Rally’s Restaurants

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #499

Burgers, fries

checkersfranchising.com

Startup cost: $165K-$1.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 469/335

MEXICAN FOOD

Taco Bell

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #19

Mexican food

tacobellfranchise.com

Startup cost: $1.2M-$2.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,157/896

Moe’s Southwest Grill

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #78

Southwestern food

moes.com

Startup cost: $447.4K-$965.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 550/4

Qdoba Mexican Grill

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #103

Mexican food

qdoba.com

Startup cost: $594K-$795K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 327/311

Del Taco

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #136

Mexican/American food

deltaco.com

Startup cost: $767.7K-$1.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 242/304

TacoTime

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #258

Mexican food

kahalamgmt.com

Startup cost: $328.4K-$1.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 268/13

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #259

Baja-style Mexican food

fuzzystacoshop.com

Startup cost: $330.3K-$704.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/8

Pancheros Mexican Grill

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #311

Mexican food

pancheros.com

Startup cost: $374.3K-$863K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/26

PIZZA

Pizza Hut

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #9

Pizza, pasta, wings

pizzahutfranchise.com

Startup cost: $297K-$2.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12,956/2,011

Papa John’s International

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #30

Pizza

papajohns.com

Startup cost: $129.9K-$844.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,924/739

Papa Murphy’s

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #32

Take-and-bake pizza

papamurphys.com

Startup cost: $226K-$414.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,356/76

Hungry Howie’s Pizza & Subs

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #80

Pizza, subs, bread, wings, salads

hungryhowies.com

Startup cost: $255.8K-$464.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 532/18

Marco’s Franchising

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #95

Pizza, subs, wings, cheese bread

marcosfranchising.com

Startup cost: $207.8K-$530.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 600/0

Jet’s Pizza

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #129

Pizza, subs, wings, salads

jetspizza.com

Startup cost: $370.7K-$541.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/26

Pizza Ranch

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #191

Pizza, chicken, salad bar, buffet

pizzaranch.com

Startup cost: $1M-$2.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 181/7

Rosati’s Pizza

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #305

Pizza, Italian food

rosatisfranchising.com

Startup cost: $136.7K-$733K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/16

Fox’s Pizza Den

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #342

Pizza, sandwiches, wings, salads

foxspizza.com

Startup cost: $110.6K-$210.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 263/0

Toppers Pizza

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #364

Pizza, breadsticks

toppers.com

Startup cost: $362.1K-$548.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/0

Ledo Pizza

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #445

Pizza, subs, pasta

ledopizza.com

Startup cost: $126.3K-$442K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/0

Pizza Factory

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #474

Pizza, pasta, sandwiches

pizzafactory.com

Startup cost: $151K-$568.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/2

Flippin’ Pizza

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #495

Pizza, salads

flippinpizza.com

Startup cost: $221.3K-$398.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/2

RETAIL FOOD BUSINESSES

Edible Arrangements International

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #40

Sculpted fresh-fruit bouquets

ediblearrangements.com

Startup cost: $156.99K-$276.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,182/4

The HoneyBaked Ham Company & Cafe

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #166

Specialty ham and turkey store/cafe

honeybakedfranchise.com

Startup cost: $281.8K-$436.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 186/234

Doc Popcorn

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #239

Kettle-cooked popcorn

docpopcorn.com

Startup cost: $73K-$378.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 94/2

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #334

Chocolates, confections

sweetfranchise.com

Startup cost: $115.6K-$468.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 277/5

Happy & Healthy Products

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #356

Frozen fruit bars

happyandhealthy.com

Startup cost: $37.2K-$113.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/0

Fresh Healthy Vending

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #357

Snack and beverage vending machines

freshvending.com

Startup cost: $119.3K-$206.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 185/35

HUMAN Healthy Markets

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #361

Healthful-food distribution

healthymarkets.com

Startup cost: $62.99K-$133.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 145/10

The Spice & Tea Exchange

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #375

Spices, teas, related products

spiceandtea.com

Startup cost: $190.5K-$286.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/1

Beef Jerky Outlet Franchise

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #494

Jerky, sausages, specialty foods

beefjerkyoutlet.com

Startup cost: $129.5K-$224.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/9

SANDWICHES

Subway

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #3

Subs, salads

subway.com

Startup cost: $116.6K-$263.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 42,227/0

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #6

Gourmet sandwiches

jimmyjohns.com

Startup cost: $330.5K-$519.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,123/39

Firehouse Subs

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #61

Subs

firehousesubs.com

Startup cost: $131.2K-$928.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 839/32

Jersey Mike’s Subs

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #64

Subs

jerseymikes.com

Startup cost: $214.1K-$640.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 837/30

Charleys Philly Steaks

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #98

Philly cheesesteaks, fries, lemonade

charleys.com

Startup cost: $152.2K-$451.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 489/47

Pita Pit

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #123

Pita sandwiches

pitapitusa.com

Startup cost: $187.5K-$314.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 489/14

Schlotzsky’s

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #141

Sandwiches, pizza, salads

schlotzskys.com

Startup cost: $499.3K-$773.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 306/39

Penn Station East Coast Subs

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #152

Grilled subs

penn-station.com

Startup cost: $258.1K-$519.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 278/1

McAlister’s Deli

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #161

Sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes

mcalistersdelifranchise.com

Startup cost: $538K-$1.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 281/46

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #162

Sandwiches

whichwich.com

Startup cost: $195K-$488.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 293/4

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #278

Subs

capriottis.com

Startup cost: $197K-$427.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/11

Blimpie Subs & Salads

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #299

Subs, salads

kahalamgmt.com

Startup cost: $131.2K-$395.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 558/1

Great Wraps Grill

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #300

Hot wrapped sandwiches, paninis, rice bowls, salads, smoothies

greatwraps.com

Startup cost: $143.5K-$477.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/1

Togo’s Franchisor

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #306

Specialty sandwiches, salads, soups, wraps, catering

togosfranchise.com

Startup cost: $258K-$529.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 245/6

Groucho’s Deli

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #327

Subs, salads

grouchos.com

Startup cost: $72.7K-$363.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/1

Deli Delicious Franchising

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #400

Deli sandwiches

deli-delicious.com

Startup cost: $192.3K-$431.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/1

PrimoHoagies Franchising

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #433

Italian subs

primohoagies.com

Startup cost: $190.6K-$312.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/0

Cousins Subs

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #461

Hot/cold subs, salads, soups, desserts

cousinssubs.com

Startup cost: $119.2K-$344.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 106/17

SMOOTHIES

Smoothie King

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #79

Smoothies, health products

smoothiekingfranchise.com

Startup cost: $176.3K-$403.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 666/17

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #408

Smoothies, wraps, salads, sandwiches, flatbreads

tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com

Startup cost: $165.9K-$414.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 423/1

Surf City Squeeze

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #436

Smoothies, fruit drinks, nutritional supplements

kahalamgmt.com

Startup cost: $75.2K-$397.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 116/1

Nrgize Lifestyle Cafe

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #453

Smoothies, meal-replacement shakes, protein bars

kahalamgmt.com

Startup cost: $98.7K-$341.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/0

Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #488

Smoothies, juices, healthful snacks

robeksfranchise.com

Startup cost: $227K-$325K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/0

MISCELLANEOUS QUICK-SERVICE RESTAURANTS

Nathan’s Famous

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #151

Hot dogs, hamburgers, seafood, chicken, cheesesteaks

nathansfamous.com

Startup cost: $276.4K-$1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 315/5

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #194

Asian-American food

hawaiianbarbecue.com

Startup cost: $130.2K-$520.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/0

Captain D’s

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #224

Seafood

captaindsfranchising.com

Startup cost: $801K-$1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 239/276

Corner Bakery Cafe

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #304

Breads, salads, sandwiches, soups, baked goods

cornerbakerycafe.com/franchise-information

Startup cost: $843K-$2.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/114

Zoup! Systems

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #309

Soups, salads, sandwiches

zoupfranchise.com

Startup cost: $365.9K-$558.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 66/2

Billy Sims BBQ

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #322

Barbecue

billysimsbbq.com

Startup cost: $169K-$433K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/3

Orion Food Systems

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #358

Fast-food systems for nontraditional markets

hotstufffoods.com

Startup cost: $58.5K-$133K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 846/1

Taste of Mediterranean

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #407

Greek and Middle Eastern food

tasteofmediterranean.com

Startup cost: $98.8K-$281.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/0

Golden Krust Franchising

2015 Franchise 500 rank: #454

Caribbean-style food

goldenkrustbakery.com

Startup cost: $159.2K-$564K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/5