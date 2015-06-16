A List of Food Franchises and How Much They Cost
Feeling hungry? Some of the oldest, largest and most successful franchises around are food businesses. In fact, more than a quarter of the companies that ranked in Entrepreneur’s 2015 Franchise 500® are quick-service, full-service or retail food franchises. And you’ll find every one of them on the following pages.
One appeal of food franchising is that creative franchisees can contribute to a company’s success. Can you imagine McDonald’s without the Big Mac, Egg McMuffin or Filet-O-Fish? What about Dairy Queen without the Blizzard? If not for inventive franchisees—and franchisors open to new ideas—these iconic menu items wouldn’t exist. So throughout this listing, we’ve highlighted a few of the many offerings franchisees have helped create. Who knows—one just might become the next Big Mac.
Keep in mind as you read our listing that it is not intended as an endorsement of any particular franchise but simply as a starting point for your own research. Before investing in any opportunity, always review the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to other franchisees to find out if the franchise is right for you.
BAKED GOODS
Auntie Anne’s Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #34
Soft pretzels
auntieannes.com
Startup cost: $194.9K-$367.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,598/17
Cinnabon
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #65
Cinnamon rolls, baked goods, coffee
cinnabon.com
Startup cost: $180.1K-$385.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,245/1
Great American Cookies
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #145
Cookies
greatamericancookies.com
Startup cost: $183.4K-$317.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 344/0
Wetzel’s Pretzels
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #160
Soft pretzels, lemonade, hot dogs
wetzels.com
Startup cost: $156.3K-$370.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 273/14
Great Harvest Franchising
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #179
Bread bakery
greatharvest.com
Startup cost: $121.5K-$622.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 209/0
Krispy Kreme Doughnut
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #209
Doughnuts
krispykreme.com
Startup cost: $275K-$1.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 780/103
Pretzelmaker
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #264
Pretzels
pretzelmaker.com
Startup cost: $154.7K-$238.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 300/0
Gigi’s Cupcakes
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #267
Cupcakes
gigiscupcakesusa.com
Startup cost: $215K-$364K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 92/2
Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #277
Bakery cafe
nestlecafe.com
Startup cost: $157.5k-$395.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 130/7
Philly Pretzel Factory
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #294
Pretzels
phillypretzelfactory.com
Startup cost: $157.6K-$355.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/2
Big Apple Bagels/My Favorite Muffin
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #467
Bagels, sandwiches, muffins, coffee, smoothies
babcorp.com
Startup cost: $273.3K-$397.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/0
CHICKEN
KFC
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #16
Chicken
kfcfranchise.com
Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13,846/5,029
Church’s Chicken
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #46
Chicken
churchs.com
Startup cost: $413.3K-$1.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,396/261
Buffalo Wild Wings
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #59
Buffalo wings, sandwiches
buffalowildwings.com
Startup cost: $1.4M-$3.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 585/495
Wingstop Restaurants
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #70
Chicken wings
wingstop.com
Startup cost: $211.6K-$650.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 645/19
Bojangles’ Restaurants
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #93
Cajun chicken, biscuits, iced tea
bojangles-franchise.com
Startup cost: $356.7K-$558.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 374/258
Chester’s
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #119
Chicken
chestersinternational.com
Startup cost: $4.6K-$303.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,143/0
Golden Chick
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #212
Chicken
goldenchick.com
Startup cost: $758.95K-$1.7M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 124/6
Zaxby’s Franchising
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #256
Chicken fingers, Buffalo wings, sandwiches, salads
zaxbysfranchising.com
Startup cost: $215.1K-$655.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 555/117
Hurricane Grill & Wings
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #368
Chicken wings, sandwiches, salads
hurricanewings.com
Startup cost: $320K-$895K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/8
COFFEE
Dunkin’ Donuts
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #11
Coffee, doughnuts, baked goods
dunkinfranchising.com
Startup cost: $216.1K-$1.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,310/0
Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #438
Hawaiian coffee and smoothies
mauiwowifranchise.com
Startup cost: $71.7K-$385.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 202/0
Biggby Coffee
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #458
Specialty coffee, tea, smoothies, baked goods
biggby.com
Startup cost: $159.9K-$316.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 168/0
FROZEN DESSERTS
Baskin-Robbins
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #43
Ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen beverages
baskinrobbinsfranchising.com
Startup cost: $102.9K-$388.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,546/6
Cold Stone Creamery
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #54
Ice cream, sorbet
kahalamgmt.com
Startup cost: $277.4K-$464.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,401/22
Dairy Queen
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #56
Ice cream, burgers, chicken
dairyqueen.com
Startup cost: $362.4K-$1.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,385/3
Rita’s Italian Ice
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #84
Italian ice, frozen custard, gelato
ritasice.com
Startup cost: $140.2K-$413.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 555/0
Culver Franchising System
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #85
Frozen custard, specialty burgers
culvers.com
Startup cost: $1.5M-$3.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 511/8
Kona Ice
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #87
Shaved-ice truck
kona-ice.com
Startup cost: $114.1K-$129.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 599/18
Carvel
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #110
Ice cream, ice-cream cakes
carvel.com
Startup cost: $249.3K-$381.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 445/0
Menchie’s
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #111
Self-serve frozen yogurt
menchies.com
Startup cost: $218.3K-$385.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 478/1
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #132
Frozen yogurt
orangeleafyogurt.com
Startup cost: $354K-$476K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 312/0
Yogurtland Franchising
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #168
Self-serve frozen yogurt
franchise.yogurt-land.com
Startup cost: $336.8K-$788.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 292/19
Freddy’s Frozen Custard
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #213
Frozen custard, steakburgers, hot dogs
freddysusa.com
Startup cost: $596.2K-$1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 127/14
Pinkberry Ventures
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #245
Frozen yogurt, frozen-yogurt shakes, Greek-yogurt smoothies
pinkberry.com
Startup cost: $311.3K-$615.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 250/16
Marble Slab Creamery
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #261
Ice cream, frozen yogurt, baked goods
marbleslab.com
Startup cost: $230.1K-$372.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 349/0
Ben & Jerry’s
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #282
Ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet, smoothies
benjerry.com
Startup cost: $155.99K-$485.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 580/14
Sub Zero Ice Cream
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #347
Ice cream, yogurt, custard, smoothies
subzeroicecream.com
Startup cost: $160K-$381K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/2
Sweet Frog Premium Frozen Yogurt
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #355
Self-serve frozen yogurt
sweetfrog.com
Startup cost: $282.5K-$467.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 204/68
Bahama Buck’s Original Shaved Ice
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #359
Shaved ice, fruit smoothies
bahamabucks.com
Startup cost: $205.7K-$623.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/3
The Haagen-Dazs Shoppe
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #416
Ice cream, frozen yogurt
haagendazsshoppecompany.com
Startup cost: $145.2K-$457.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 216/0
Red Mango - Yogurt Cafe & Juice Bar
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #419
Frozen yogurt, smoothies, juices, wraps
redmangofranchise.com
Startup cost: $194.6K-$491.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 321/1
TCBY and Mrs. Fields
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #456
Frozen yogurt, cookies
franchise.tcby.com
Startup cost: $200K-$492.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 836/3
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #468
Ice cream, frozen yogurt, ices, sherbets
brusters.com
Startup cost: $188K-$1.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 181/2
FULL-SERVICE RESTAURANTS
Denny’s
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #8
Family restaurant
dennysfranchising.com
Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,541/161
Golden Corral Franchising Systems
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #100
Family steakhouse, buffet and bakery
goldencorralfranchise.com
Startup cost: $1.9M-$5.7M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 384/114
Johnny Rockets
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #207
Burger restaurant
johnnyrockets.com
Startup cost: $539.5K-$975.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 306/28
CiCi’s Pizza
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #269
All-you-can-eat pizza buffet
cicispizza.com
Startup cost: $443.8K-$716.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 445/17
Quaker Steak & Lube
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #314
Chicken wings, burgers, salads, steaks
quakersteakandlube.com
Startup cost: $1.4M-$3.7M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/15
East Coast Wings
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #337
Buffalo wings
eastcoastwingsfranchise.com
Startup cost: $648.4K-$993.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/2
Another Broken Egg Cafe
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #354
Breakfast, brunch and lunch cafe
anotherbrokenegg.com
Startup cost: $459.5K-$1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/2
HuHot Mongolian Grills
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #362
Mongolian grill restaurant
huhot.com
Startup cost: $777K-$977K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/8
The Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grille
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #390
Sports-theme restaurant and bar
thegreeneturtle.com
Startup cost: $1.5M-$1.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/12
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #404
Japanese barbecue restaurant
gyu-kaku.com
Startup cost: $781.8K-$2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 673/16
Tilted Kilt Franchise Operating
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #411
Restaurant and bar
tiltedkilt.com
Startup cost: $919K-$2.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 89/2
Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #420
Restaurant and sports bar
bostons.com
Startup cost: $1.1M-$2.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 412/1
Hooters Restaurant
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #425
Casual restaurant
hooters.com
Startup cost: $906.5K-$3.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 228/190
The Melting Pot Restaurants
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #478
Fondue restaurant
meltingpotfranchise.com
Startup cost: $977.8K-$1.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/3
Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #480
’50s-style diner
hwy55burgers.com
Startup cost: $173.8K-$324.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 106/9
HAMBURGERS
Jack in the Box
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #4
Burgers
jackinthebox.com
Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,786/465
McDonald’s
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #14
Burgers, chicken, salads, beverages
aboutmcdonalds.com
Startup cost: $1M-$2.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 29,544/6,714
Hardee’s
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #17
Burgers, chicken, biscuits
ckefranchise.com
Startup cost: $1.3M-$1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,538/457
Sonic Drive-In Restaurants
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #24
Burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, breakfast, beverages
franchise.sonicdrivein.com
Startup cost: $1M-$1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,126/396
Carl’s Jr. Restaurants
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #49
Burgers
carlsjrfranchising.com
Startup cost: $1.3M-$1.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 998/437
Fatburger North America
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #284
Burgers
fatburger.com
Startup cost: $498.1K-$850.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 153/3
Elevation Burger
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #350
Organic burgers, fries, shakes
elevationburger.com
Startup cost: $408.5K-$821.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/5
Checkers and Rally’s Restaurants
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #499
Burgers, fries
checkersfranchising.com
Startup cost: $165K-$1.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 469/335
MEXICAN FOOD
Taco Bell
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #19
Mexican food
tacobellfranchise.com
Startup cost: $1.2M-$2.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,157/896
Moe’s Southwest Grill
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #78
Southwestern food
moes.com
Startup cost: $447.4K-$965.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 550/4
Qdoba Mexican Grill
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #103
Mexican food
qdoba.com
Startup cost: $594K-$795K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 327/311
Del Taco
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #136
Mexican/American food
deltaco.com
Startup cost: $767.7K-$1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 242/304
TacoTime
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #258
Mexican food
kahalamgmt.com
Startup cost: $328.4K-$1.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 268/13
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #259
Baja-style Mexican food
fuzzystacoshop.com
Startup cost: $330.3K-$704.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/8
Pancheros Mexican Grill
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #311
Mexican food
pancheros.com
Startup cost: $374.3K-$863K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/26
PIZZA
Pizza Hut
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #9
Pizza, pasta, wings
pizzahutfranchise.com
Startup cost: $297K-$2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12,956/2,011
Papa John’s International
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #30
Pizza
papajohns.com
Startup cost: $129.9K-$844.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,924/739
Papa Murphy’s
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #32
Take-and-bake pizza
papamurphys.com
Startup cost: $226K-$414.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,356/76
Hungry Howie’s Pizza & Subs
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #80
Pizza, subs, bread, wings, salads
hungryhowies.com
Startup cost: $255.8K-$464.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 532/18
Marco’s Franchising
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #95
Pizza, subs, wings, cheese bread
marcosfranchising.com
Startup cost: $207.8K-$530.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 600/0
Jet’s Pizza
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #129
Pizza, subs, wings, salads
jetspizza.com
Startup cost: $370.7K-$541.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/26
Pizza Ranch
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #191
Pizza, chicken, salad bar, buffet
pizzaranch.com
Startup cost: $1M-$2.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 181/7
Rosati’s Pizza
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #305
Pizza, Italian food
rosatisfranchising.com
Startup cost: $136.7K-$733K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/16
Fox’s Pizza Den
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #342
Pizza, sandwiches, wings, salads
foxspizza.com
Startup cost: $110.6K-$210.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 263/0
Toppers Pizza
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #364
Pizza, breadsticks
toppers.com
Startup cost: $362.1K-$548.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/0
Ledo Pizza
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #445
Pizza, subs, pasta
ledopizza.com
Startup cost: $126.3K-$442K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/0
Pizza Factory
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #474
Pizza, pasta, sandwiches
pizzafactory.com
Startup cost: $151K-$568.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/2
Flippin’ Pizza
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #495
Pizza, salads
flippinpizza.com
Startup cost: $221.3K-$398.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/2
RETAIL FOOD BUSINESSES
Edible Arrangements International
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #40
Sculpted fresh-fruit bouquets
ediblearrangements.com
Startup cost: $156.99K-$276.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,182/4
The HoneyBaked Ham Company & Cafe
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #166
Specialty ham and turkey store/cafe
honeybakedfranchise.com
Startup cost: $281.8K-$436.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 186/234
Doc Popcorn
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #239
Kettle-cooked popcorn
docpopcorn.com
Startup cost: $73K-$378.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 94/2
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #334
Chocolates, confections
sweetfranchise.com
Startup cost: $115.6K-$468.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 277/5
Happy & Healthy Products
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #356
Frozen fruit bars
happyandhealthy.com
Startup cost: $37.2K-$113.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/0
Fresh Healthy Vending
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #357
Snack and beverage vending machines
freshvending.com
Startup cost: $119.3K-$206.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 185/35
HUMAN Healthy Markets
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #361
Healthful-food distribution
healthymarkets.com
Startup cost: $62.99K-$133.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 145/10
The Spice & Tea Exchange
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #375
Spices, teas, related products
spiceandtea.com
Startup cost: $190.5K-$286.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/1
Beef Jerky Outlet Franchise
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #494
Jerky, sausages, specialty foods
beefjerkyoutlet.com
Startup cost: $129.5K-$224.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/9
SANDWICHES
Subway
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #3
Subs, salads
subway.com
Startup cost: $116.6K-$263.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42,227/0
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #6
Gourmet sandwiches
jimmyjohns.com
Startup cost: $330.5K-$519.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,123/39
Firehouse Subs
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #61
Subs
firehousesubs.com
Startup cost: $131.2K-$928.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 839/32
Jersey Mike’s Subs
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #64
Subs
jerseymikes.com
Startup cost: $214.1K-$640.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 837/30
Charleys Philly Steaks
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #98
Philly cheesesteaks, fries, lemonade
charleys.com
Startup cost: $152.2K-$451.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 489/47
Pita Pit
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #123
Pita sandwiches
pitapitusa.com
Startup cost: $187.5K-$314.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 489/14
Schlotzsky’s
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #141
Sandwiches, pizza, salads
schlotzskys.com
Startup cost: $499.3K-$773.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 306/39
Penn Station East Coast Subs
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #152
Grilled subs
penn-station.com
Startup cost: $258.1K-$519.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 278/1
McAlister’s Deli
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #161
Sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes
mcalistersdelifranchise.com
Startup cost: $538K-$1.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 281/46
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #162
Sandwiches
whichwich.com
Startup cost: $195K-$488.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 293/4
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #278
Subs
capriottis.com
Startup cost: $197K-$427.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 93/11
Blimpie Subs & Salads
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #299
Subs, salads
kahalamgmt.com
Startup cost: $131.2K-$395.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 558/1
Great Wraps Grill
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #300
Hot wrapped sandwiches, paninis, rice bowls, salads, smoothies
greatwraps.com
Startup cost: $143.5K-$477.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/1
Togo’s Franchisor
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #306
Specialty sandwiches, salads, soups, wraps, catering
togosfranchise.com
Startup cost: $258K-$529.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 245/6
Groucho’s Deli
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #327
Subs, salads
grouchos.com
Startup cost: $72.7K-$363.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/1
Deli Delicious Franchising
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #400
Deli sandwiches
deli-delicious.com
Startup cost: $192.3K-$431.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/1
PrimoHoagies Franchising
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #433
Italian subs
primohoagies.com
Startup cost: $190.6K-$312.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/0
Cousins Subs
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #461
Hot/cold subs, salads, soups, desserts
cousinssubs.com
Startup cost: $119.2K-$344.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 106/17
SMOOTHIES
Smoothie King
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #79
Smoothies, health products
smoothiekingfranchise.com
Startup cost: $176.3K-$403.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 666/17
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #408
Smoothies, wraps, salads, sandwiches, flatbreads
tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com
Startup cost: $165.9K-$414.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 423/1
Surf City Squeeze
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #436
Smoothies, fruit drinks, nutritional supplements
kahalamgmt.com
Startup cost: $75.2K-$397.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 116/1
Nrgize Lifestyle Cafe
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #453
Smoothies, meal-replacement shakes, protein bars
kahalamgmt.com
Startup cost: $98.7K-$341.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/0
Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #488
Smoothies, juices, healthful snacks
robeksfranchise.com
Startup cost: $227K-$325K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/0
MISCELLANEOUS QUICK-SERVICE RESTAURANTS
Nathan’s Famous
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #151
Hot dogs, hamburgers, seafood, chicken, cheesesteaks
nathansfamous.com
Startup cost: $276.4K-$1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 315/5
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #194
Asian-American food
hawaiianbarbecue.com
Startup cost: $130.2K-$520.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/0
Captain D’s
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #224
Seafood
captaindsfranchising.com
Startup cost: $801K-$1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 239/276
Corner Bakery Cafe
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #304
Breads, salads, sandwiches, soups, baked goods
cornerbakerycafe.com/franchise-information
Startup cost: $843K-$2.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/114
Zoup! Systems
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #309
Soups, salads, sandwiches
zoupfranchise.com
Startup cost: $365.9K-$558.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 66/2
Billy Sims BBQ
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #322
Barbecue
billysimsbbq.com
Startup cost: $169K-$433K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/3
Orion Food Systems
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #358
Fast-food systems for nontraditional markets
hotstufffoods.com
Startup cost: $58.5K-$133K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 846/1
Taste of Mediterranean
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #407
Greek and Middle Eastern food
tasteofmediterranean.com
Startup cost: $98.8K-$281.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/0
Golden Krust Franchising
2015 Franchise 500 rank: #454
Caribbean-style food
goldenkrustbakery.com
Startup cost: $159.2K-$564K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/5