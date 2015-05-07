My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bitcoin

New York Just Issued Its First-Ever Bitcoin Banking License

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Global cryptocurrency exchange itBit Trust Company, LLC, is arguably the envy of the entire Bitcoin community today.

The nascent Bitcoin trading platform announced this morning that it has officially received a banking trust charter under New York State law. The groundbreaking new license makes itBit the only U.S.-chartered and supervised Bitcoin exchange compliant with New York and federal law, Techcrunch reports.    

The trust company charter lends itBit “bank-like status,” as The New York Times put it, not to mention some hefty bragging rights within the Bitcoin community. “This is a big deal,” itBit co-founder and CEO Charles Cascarilla told the Times, “not just for us, but for the entire Bitcoin industry.”

Related: Richard Branson Holding Digital Currency Summit on Private Caribbean Island

The license signifies a momentous stride forward in the race to legitimize the fledgling digital currency sector, sullied in the not so distant past by sketchy, unregulated Bitcoin exchanges, like Mt. Gox and Ripple Labs. Just last week, the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network slapped Ripple Labs with a $700,000 fine for breaching the bank secrecy act, among other infractions.

Related: Is Bitcoin Speculative Foolery or a Financial Services Breakthrough?

In addition to heralding its new license, itBit also shared the news today that it clinched a $25 million Series A venture capital financing round. Several new and existing investors participated in the raise. Among them are RRE Ventures, Liberty City Ventures and the Jordan Company. The funding will be used to “significantly scale” the startup’s products and services, as well as to hire talent to staff positions in compliance, customer service, engineering, marketing and operations, according to a statement issued by itBit.

Cascarilla, a former Wall Street financial services professional, co-founded itBit 18 months ago. The exchange is based out of New York City and Singapore. He told Techcrunch that it took his company 15 months and a thousand-plus-page application to finally win the historic charter.

Related: 'Days Felt Like Years': What Morgan Spurlock Found When He Tried to Survive on Bitcoin for a Week

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bitcoin

Bad News Day for Bitcoin: It's Destroying the World and Bank Accounts

Bitcoin

Bitcoin: The Swindle of the Century

Bitcoin

New Research Shows Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise Was a Scam