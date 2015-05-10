Unhappy Workers Cost the U.S. Up to $550 Billion a Year (Infographic)

May 10, 2015 1 min read

Your employees’ happiness can make or break your business.

Disgruntled, disengaged, unsatisfied workers are less productive, less creative and more likely to leave. And that’s expensive for you.

We aren’t talking a few extra dollars here. Unhappy workers cost the U.S. between $450 and $550 billion in lost productivity each year, according to a 2013 report on the state of the U.S. workplace conducted by research and polling company Gallup.

While keeping employees happy requires some attentiveness on the part of managers, it’s not rocket science. Workers want to be recognized when they do good work, have their personal life respected and have friends at work.

For more insight into why it’s so critical that business owners and managers take care to attend to the emotional well-being of their employees, have a look at the infographic below from Good.co, a San-Francisco-based workplace personality assessment company.