My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

10 Mistakes Successful Speakers Never Make Again

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
I Help Business Leaders Deliver Their Message Effectively, Confidently And Have The Impact They Want On Their Audience
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We all make mistakes, but speakers who make a point of learning from their mistakes report that their successive, follow-up efforts are particularly effective.

From interviewing successful speakers, I have discovered what high achievers consider these mistakes to be. The errors they say they'll never make again include:

Related: How to Build Your Business Through Public Speaking

1. Feeling terrified before speaking in front of groups 

When facing stress, we have two options: feel scared to death, or else excited, at the opportunity to share our message with the world. Successful speakers choose to turn their nervousness into excitement. They focus on transforming lives and making a big impact.

2. Joining Toastmasters

Successful speakers don’t go to Toastmasters, because the organization's forced-to-clap environment is unrealistic. Successful speakers practice public speaking in front of live audiences that provide constructive feedback. The realistic environment helps them grow and succeed faster.

3. Having a voice that shakes

Celebrity voice coach Roger Love says, “People judge you in the first 15 seconds while you’re speaking.” Having a powerful voice makes a big difference. Breathe in through your nose, fill your tummy as if the air is going in there, and then speak only while your stomach is expelling air. 

Related: Your Next Speaking Engagement: 7 Secrets to Ensure Massive Success

4. Avoiding humor

Once you "get" the fact that humor makes your presentations more interesting -- and, yes, funny -- you will see the world that way and light up your audience.

5. Practicing in front of a mirror

Practicing the wrong habits again and again makes you a failure. Successful speakers understand that “Practice doesn’t make perfect; practice with feedback makes great improvement.” Instead of using a mirror, they seek out direct evaluation from experts and coaches. 

6. Picturing audience members "in their underwear" 

This stupid analogy makes you more uncomfortable than comfortable. Instead, a better way to picture your audience is to imagine you are talking to your friends in your living room, and that their feedback is, “You’re amazing!” That way, you feel comfortable, calm and confident. 

7. Worrying about what to say during the Q&A

The best way to answer questions is to predict them beforehand. Brainstorm possible questions you may get in the next talk. Practice answering these questions so you will feel more confident and natural.

8. Designing PowerPoint slides that are dry, boring and predictable

Going directly to PowerPoint forces you to think in a linear way; storyboarding shows you a bigger picture. Sketch your ideas with sticky notes. Find powerful images that express your ideas visually. Create visual slides on your favorite software. Remember that you too can design effective presentation slides, just like Steve Jobs. 

9. Starting your remarks with “Good morning, everyone. Today I will talk about. . . ” 

B-O-R-I-N-G. Do you want to lose your audience? Successful speakers grab and keep the audience’s attention by asking a powerful question or telling a personal story.

10. Stopping efforts to improve your public speaking skills

If you are not learning, you are dying. No matter how good any of us are as speakers, we need to keep improving public speaking. So, learn from other successful speakers, attend seminars, and watch the best TED talks. 

Finally, realize that the following is true: Most speakers fail because they are repeating the same mistakes. Every speaker makes mistakes. . . including the most successful. But, high achievers learn from mistakes -- both their own and others'. 

Avoid making these 10 mistakes again so you too can become a successful speaker. 

Related: To Make a Big Impression Keep These Tiny Words Out of Your Presentations 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

If You're a Female, It's Time to 'Speak up,' Because Those Speaking Gigs Are Out There

Public Speaking

7 Powerful Public Speaking Tips From One of the Most-Watched TED Talks Speakers

Ready For Anything

Warren Buffett Took a Public-Speaking Course, and So Should You