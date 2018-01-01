Jonathan Li

Guest Writer
I Help Business Leaders Deliver Their Message Effectively, Confidently And Have The Impact They Want On Their Audience

Jonathan Li helps professionals conquer their fear of public speaking and improve their public speaking skills. To obtain his free report of "The Professional Kickstart Guide: The Exact Strategy I Use To Feel Comfortable Speaking In Public, go now to ImprovingPublicSpeaking.com." He can be reached at TheExpressiveLeader.com.

More From Jonathan Li

3 Simple Steps for Becoming a Confident Speaker
Public Speaking

The key is to picture yourself casually talking to friends in your living room.
4 min read
5 Steps to Make Your Ultimate Business Breakthrough
Entrepreneur Mindset

You deserve to be rich and happy. Here's how to get into your zone of genius.
4 min read
Guy Kawasaki's Top 6 Tips for Growing Your Business
Grow Your Business

Public speaking coach Jonathan Li explains his 'guy' crush on the business author.
4 min read
10 Public Speaking Lessons From Michael Port
Public Speaking

The bestselling author shares tips you can apply immediately to your own next presentation.
5 min read
Donald Trump's Top Speaking Tips for Entrepreneurs
Public Speaking

You can love or hate Donald Trump. But you can't ignore him.
5 min read
4 Easy Steps to Get You on TEDx Talks
Public Speaking

Lights! Camera! Action! Here's how to get there.
3 min read
10 Mistakes Successful Speakers Never Make Again
Public Speaking

Remember that old advice about picturing audience members in their underwear? Dump it.
4 min read
7 Public Speaking Habits of Successful Entrepreneurs
Public Speaking

Learn from the best to improve your skills and help you position yourself as an authority in the industry.
4 min read
