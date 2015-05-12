My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bankruptcy

In Auction for RadioShack Name, Highest Bid Stands at $15 Million

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

The auction for bankrupt electronic retailer RadioShack's name and customer data will resume on Tuesday with bidding at $15 million, according to a lawyer tracking the sale.

The high bidder is an affiliate of the Standard General hedge fund, which acquired 1,740 RadioShack stores in April, according to Adrienne Walker of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo.

The auction for the assets is taking place at the New York offices of the Jones Day law firm.

Walker represents a group of RadioShack's U.S. independent dealers and franchisees. They have objected to the sale over concerns about whether they could continue to use the RadioShack trademark and whether a buyer of the company's customer data will be subject to their privacy policies.

The sale of RadioShack's customer data has also raised concerns about privacy, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office has objected to the sale of personally identifiable information.

Apple Inc joined that effort last week with a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, that said its reseller agreement with RadioShack protects information collected by the retailer during sales of Apple products.

The sale of the RadioShack name and customer data must be approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon.

RadioShack, forced into Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February by competition from online and bricks-and-mortar rivals, won court approval in March to sell part of its business to General Wireless, an affiliate of the Standard General hedge fund. Most of RadioShack's surviving stores will be co-branded with cellular phone provider Sprint Corp.

The case is In Re: RadioShack Corp, Case No. 15-10197, in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.

(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing)

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bankruptcy

6 Steps Resilient Entrepreneurs Take to Rebound From Bankruptcy

Bankruptcy

Besieged Gawker Media Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Bankruptcy

The Fates of 21 Retailers Who Filed Chapter 11