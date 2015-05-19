My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cash Flow

5 Tips to Get Clients to Pay on Time

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Don’t get stuck in a holding pattern because of late payments from customers. Keep your cash flowing by maintaining both your client relationships -- and your sanity.

Create a payment calendar. For large jobs, don’t just send the client one big bill at the end of the project. Instead, map out when you'll hit specific milestones. Once that calendar is mutually agreed upon, send the client invoices as those aspects of the work are completed. Make it a policy that you won't continue with the next step until you receive payment for the prior one – and send those invoices right away.
Read more: What to Do When Final Payment is Due and the Client Won't Pay  

Make it worth their while. If you can swing it, consider incentives to encourage your customers to pay or pay through a platform that’s most convenient to you. Small nudges can be powerful habit changers.
Read more: 5 Surefire Ways to Get Clients to Pay on Time

Be a person, not a bill. Send handwritten thank you notes to clients for big projects – and find out who cuts the checks. Being more than another piece of paperwork to the accounting department can get payments made more quickly.
Read more: 5 Ways to Get Paid Faster

Send regular reminders. Follow up by e-mail or phone two weeks before invoice deadlines. If clients miss the deadline, call them with a gentle reminder. Being professional, polite and organized will make all the difference.
Read more: 4 Strategies for Getting Paid Faster

Stand your ground. Always be upfront with your payment policies, and make sure you protect yourself legally by agreeing to payment collection terms before you get to work for your clients. You also might want to consider charging late fees. Maintain a paper trail and employ the necessary legal advice in the event there is a dispute.
Read more: 3 Tips for Designing an Invoice That Gets You Paid Promptly

 

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cash Flow

How Can Technology Help Small Businesses? Think: 'Cash Flow.'

Cash Flow

Take the Stress Out of Invoicing with This Cloud-Based Software

Cash Flow

Strategic Ways to Improve Cash Flow