The Executive Selection: Berluti

May 16, 2015 1 min read

Berluti’s latest collection, launched in Dubai, UAE, showcased attire made for gents who need a versatile wardrobe for both work and play (much like yourselves). The Spring/Summer 2015 range, inspired by origami’s artful and ergonomic folds, aims for luxury without the heft.

The folds, pleats, and pocket-work all serve the purpose of reducing the amount of linings and even sewing- resulting in a light-wear wardrobe that still conveys elegance and sleek cuts.

Berluti’s aims for the Sports Couture collection –to create a sophisticated and comfortable look- also influenced the choice of colors and fabrics. Blends of different types of silks, linen, fine cashmere, and cotton are used throughout the collection to keep both standards and ease of wear a top priority.

If you’re wondering about the better leathers used in the SS15 range, hand-crafting and topstitching send the right message: clean-lines and looking better than ever.