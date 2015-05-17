The Media Mogul: Nisreen Shocair

May 17, 2015 2 min read

Taking office as President of Virgin Megastores MENA nearly a decade ago, Nisreen Shocair is a familiar face on the entrepreneurial circuit in the MENA region. Under her direction, the corporation has grown both vertically and horizontally throughout the Arab world. A veteran of household names like Sony Music, Bertelsmann AG and Hearst Entertainment, Shoucair’s many-tiered experience with the music industry including publishing, licensing, digital and retail segments has proven invaluable to the ever-expanding reach and influence of Virgin Megastores in the Middle East.

One tip for women looking to climb the corporate ranks from Shoucair centers around building your personal and professional network: “Do as much networking as your time allows: within your own company, your professional network or any other network. Ask questions, find out how others are doing things, read up on related topics and be the one people come to for contacts, ideas and information.”

Distinguished many times over for her corporate work and for her positive contribution to the Middle East entrepreneurial ecosystem, Shocair has lived and worked in four continents and integrates her global perspective into her strategic advancements. “Always take on initiative beyond your job description and scope of work. Don’t shy away from responsibility. The more you take on, the more it gives you a chance to get noticed by upper management,” says Shocair, explaining how junior executives can get noticed by higher-ups.

