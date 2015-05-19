The Digital Influencer: Rosemin Manji

May 19, 2015 4 min read

"Integrity, loyalty and hard work are three aspects I hold with much regard, and I expect that from myself and others who work for me,” says Rosemin Manji, discussing her corporate direction. Fashion and beauty brands in the GCC looking to make an impression online often turn to Manji, hoping she’ll showcase their event or haute design collections on her social media platforms. As a digital influencer, broadcast and print persona, brand ambassador for Houses like Hermès, and figure of business, Manji has been distinguished for both her personal style, and better still, her work. The British Council Middle East honored Manji in 2011 for Excellence as an Entrepreneur in the Fashion Industry, and she has been recognized for her CSR work with breast cancer awareness, and is still an active Bras for a Cause committee member. Manji has also acted as a face for the Dove Real Beauty Real Women campaign and book, executed by Unilever Middle East.

Currently, she has moved away from full-time media relations, and is focusing on luxury brand consultancy. Manji hosts niche events for brands in an ambassador capacity, but “with a targeted guest list to connect the consumer with the brand to give them a memorable experience. Two weeks ago, I hosted a ladies breakfast for 40 VIP ladies with Fendi’s accessory designer. Guests were invited to design their own bags. There was no media at the event –strictly client to brand– [giving you] access to buy and design your own 2Jours or Peekaboo all in a special room transformed into the world of Fendi Rome.”

TIPS FOR PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL DIGITAL MARKETING

When considering social media as a marketing tool for your personal brand or that of your business, remember that the Internet is forever. You cannot delete inappropriate material and hope that it goes way, so you need to be proactive rather than reactive. Here, Rosemin Manji gives her three tips for a positive and productive digital footprint.

1. STRATEGIC ONLINE RELEASE OF YOUR MATERIAL

“Social media is a great tool to express yourself and give the client a visual glimpse in your world. I rarely post immediately. I usually take time to find a photo I want to share with the world. I never rush to upload. Always ask yourself, ‘Does this photo reflect me? What message am I sending?’”

2. USE YOUR ONLINE INFLUENCE TO SUPPORT CAUSES

“I do a lot of work with breast cancer awareness and social media has allowed me to share my message of the benefits of early detection as my mom is a survivor. Most recently, Ralph Lauren and I teamed up for an event where I hosted the Ralph Lauren Ricky World Tour for my VIPs, and Ralph Lauren generously donated to Pink Caravan charity.”

3. ESTABLISH GUIDELINES FOR ONLINE MATERIAL

“I work with high net worth clients and VIPs, so the way I present myself is very important and I do consider myself a brand. I mean my name is on my company -Rosemin Ratanshi & Co otherwise known as RR&Co.- so brands are investing in me to represent them in best way possible. I have made a conscious choice to keep my family away from social media; I want to separate that part of my life and keep my private life private. I don’t want holiday photos of me in a swimsuit to appear online, nor do I want personal family photos or intimate and special memories. Remember that not everyone wants to be in the media or have their images up for public display, so be considerate as well.”

