My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lyft

Lyft Is Playing in Tinder's Sandbox

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Lyft Is Playing in Tinder's Sandbox
Image credit: Lyft Blog
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

They say love happens anywhere. And why should a car be any exception?

The San Francisco-based ridesharing mobile app is testing a new feature that allows carpoolers to rate their fellow passengers with either a smiling face or a frowny face. If two carpoolers both rate each other with smiling faces, then they will be able to message each other.

In other words, it’s pretty much becoming Tinder.

Related: Lyft Ditches Its Fluffy Pink Mustache for a Glowstache. Good Move or Bad?

The messaging app is part of the Lyft Line service, which allows passengers to opt to pick up fellow parties of one or two people who may be looking for a ride along their specified path. The cost of a Lyft Line ride is less expensive for passengers, as they share the cost of the ride.

While Lyft Line is available in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City and Austin, the rating feature is only available in San Francisco. And it’s a good market for it; back in March, Lyft CEO Logan Green said that most of the Lyft rides taken in San Francisco were through Lyft Line.

Related: Lyft CMO: Uber Is the Wal-Mart of Transportation. We Aren't.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Gig Economy

32 Proven Ways to Make Money Fast

Uber

Uber Drivers Are Sleeping in Their Cars to Make Enough Money. Now, They're Going on Strike.

3 Things To Know

Facebook's Portal Gets Even Creepier. 3 Things to Know Today.