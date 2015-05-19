Lyft Is Playing in Tinder's Sandbox

May 19, 2015 2 min read

They say love happens anywhere. And why should a car be any exception?

The San Francisco-based ridesharing mobile app is testing a new feature that allows carpoolers to rate their fellow passengers with either a smiling face or a frowny face. If two carpoolers both rate each other with smiling faces, then they will be able to message each other.

In other words, it’s pretty much becoming Tinder.

Related: Lyft Ditches Its Fluffy Pink Mustache for a Glowstache. Good Move or Bad?

The messaging app is part of the Lyft Line service, which allows passengers to opt to pick up fellow parties of one or two people who may be looking for a ride along their specified path. The cost of a Lyft Line ride is less expensive for passengers, as they share the cost of the ride.

While Lyft Line is available in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City and Austin, the rating feature is only available in San Francisco. And it’s a good market for it; back in March, Lyft CEO Logan Green said that most of the Lyft rides taken in San Francisco were through Lyft Line.