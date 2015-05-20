Streamlining Your Stays In Qatar: The Ritz-Carlton Doha

May 20, 2015 5 min read

General Manager of the Ritz-Carlton Doha, Erden Kendigelen, says that professionals travelling for business should expect three key things from their luxury accommodations: “Efficiency, accessibility and personalization. Forward-thinking and personalization is critical to anticipate the needs of a luxury business audience. They want to experience the ability to enjoy a stress-free, streamlined luxury travel experience and expect to be able to tailor their experience end-to-end.” The GM began his hospitality career in 1998, later joining the Ritz- Carlton in 2001 as part of the company’s pre-opening team, and he has worked at several of the award-winning company’s U.S. properties, in addition to the Ritz- Carlton Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands BWI. What’s he most optimistic about? His newest (and very timely) appointment in light of Qatar’s boom. “I find this opportunity extremely exciting! This is an opportunity to forge relationships and be part of this amazing growth in the city of Doha. Having worked in the luxury hospitality field for over 17 years, I am certain that I, and our ladies and gentlemen, will lead towards driving the Ritz-Carlton Doha to even greater heights.”

Erden Kendigelen, General Manager, Ritz-Carlton Doha. Image credit: Ritz-Carlton Doha.

Respecting a guest’s time is also a priority for the hotel and their tech-friendly approach is part of their move to continue to service the business client with speed. According to Kendigelen, 70% of their client roster is visiting Qatar for business, and many of those are in-hotel conference goers. After joining the Ritz-Carlton Rewards program and then downloading the Ritz-Carlton app for iOS or Android, guests are able to check in and out via mobile in addition to submitting service requests. “Doha is rapidly positioning itself as a conference hub and incentive destination for millions of business travelers across the globe. This wonderful city offers traditional Arabic hospitality combined with state-of-the art amenities, and the Ritz-Carlton Doha is ideally positioned to cater to this emerging market.” Situated in the West Bay Lagoon district, the hotel was designed to blend with Qatari culture, while still honoring Ritz-Carlton history and traditions. “We have 374 luxurious rooms and over 3,000 square meters of meeting, conference and banqueting facilities. Meticulous attention to detail, respect for local culture, and a timeless commitment to the tradition of service makes the Ritz-Carlton Doha an exceptional choice for any occasion, including high-profile summits.”

Image credit: Ritz-Carlton Doha.

Recommended by the GM

EXEC STAY “I truly believe that the most valuable resource of all sits in plain view in the middle of the lobby: the hotel concierge. At the Ritz-Carlton we have a dedicated team of well-informed concierges that go above and beyond to make everything happen for our guests. In terms of personal concierge, we have our Exclusive Club Level with four exceptional floors that offer exclusive rooms, amenities and services. More than this, we have a dedicated Club Concierge that is always available to provide transportation, tours and flight check-in assistance, arranged upon request. Our Airport Greeting program is an image of our genuine care and comfort to our ladies and gentlemen in creating personalized service for them. From the moment they book to stay with us, till they come to the hotel, we want their experience to be unforgettable. We offer refined comfort, exclusivity, 24-hour personalized service and unmatched attention to detail.”

Image credit: Ritz-Carlton Doha.

CONFERENCE CAPABILITIES “We have many large-scale [events] from GCC companies to multinational, and all of them had tremendous success- to name a few, starting with the Qatar Tourism Authority, Equestrian Club, Handball International Federation, Al Jazeera Documentary Film Festival, and of course, Boeing International. Our prestigious hotel can accommodate conferences for up to 1,200 people while maintaining a sense of intimate elegance. Our ballrooms boast a highend sound system with more than 10 speakers, ceiling LCD projectors, and sophisticated lighting systems with dimming capabilities and programmable lighting patterns. In addition, individual temperature control, soundproofed walls, partitions and luxurious conference seating provide comfortable surroundings for every delegation.”

Image credit: Ritz-Carlton Doha.

MUNCH “We offer the flavor of the world’s cuisine in their menus. To name one though, I will go for La Mer that features refined cuisine with Mediterranean influence. The expansive views of the Arabian Gulf atop the 23rd floor are the perfect backdrop to the extraordinary interior design and innovative menu. La Mer is not only fine dining; it is a true unique experience, taking guests on a divine sensory journey. My personal favorites are short ribs and crusted scallops; Chef William has carefully created the perfect selection of dishes for an unforgettable culinary experience.”

Image credit: Ritz-Carlton Doha.

DOWNTIME “The club and spa will be the perfect retreat. The spa structures essential features of the hotels, offering a natural respite from the day’s cares and tailoring to even the unexpressed wishes of all.”

Image credit: Ritz-Carlton Doha.